'The View' Suggests That Donald Trump Might Have Sexual Affinity for Animals

The good news is that you didn’t watch this. You would’ve wasted time. I didn’t even watch it, but our friends at Newsbusters did. This clip likely accompanied a healthy dose of alcohol, because what the hell is this? It’s no shock that The View went there. These women decided to insinuate that President Donald Trump might be into bestiality. What’s even weirder is that this was during a segment about the FBI lowering hiring standards (via Newsbusters):

ABC's "bona fide news program" The View suggests President Trump is into bestiality and it's connected to the FBI lowering hiring standards: "Okay, this is all about Trump, in my opinion, right now. This has never -- during the Lincoln administration and I was there, this did… pic.twitter.com/zxW8QUABJs

ABC and Disney have maintained that The View was a “bona fide news program” that operated in the public interest. Co-host Joy Behar made it harder for the network to make that argument to the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday, after she suggested that President Trump has had sex with animals and that it was somehow tied to the FBI lowering their hiring standards.

[…]

“Okay, this is all about Trump in my opinion right now,” Behar shouted. “This has never -- during the Lincoln administration and I was there, this did not happen. There was no discussion about bestiality.”

Was Behar suggesting that Trump wanted the FBI standards lowered so he could join the FBI?

As usual, The View’s hatred of Trump made it impossible to have a nuanced conversation.

What they cut around in the soundbite was Patel trying to explain the situations the FBI had run into. According to him, there were victims, usually women, who were sex trafficked and forced into positions of prostitution and bestiality. Once they either were rescued or escaped their situation, they wanted to help other victims but couldn’t join the FBI because those activities barred them.

It was a nuanced perspective that was being whispered into the maelstrom that was the Trump-hating, elitist, liberal media. And it was certainly not the response a “bona fide news program” should have.