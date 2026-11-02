Reminder: Haley Stevens Isn't the Only Michigan Democrat Backing Mike Rogers

With the Democrats imploding over Haley Stevens' endorsement of Mike Rogers, now is a good time to recall that there's an entire coalition of Democrats backing Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, and some who have been supporting Rogers for weeks and months.

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This includes, of course, Democrats for Mike Rogers, a group of "proud Democrats putting country over party." They have been hammering El-Sayed for months over his policies and his views on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Abdul can’t even condemn the IRGC, a group that murdered an estimated 40,000 Iranian civilians in the last year alone.



Abdul can’t condemn Hamas, the IRGC, the Houthis, or the enemies of America.



We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/sgPzbpkpUD — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 2, 2026

They've encouraged other Democrats to follow Stevens' lead and defeat El-Sayed.

We encourage Democrats of all faiths and backgrounds who love our country and oppose extremism to join us and Haley Stevens to defeat Abdul El-Sayed.



Country over party. Vote for Mike Rogers. Retweet and follow if you agree. https://t.co/jZ06wIPq85 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 2, 2026

Former Michigan Rep. Hansen Clarke also endorsed Mike Rogers in a Facebook post yesterday. It read:

Choi Clarke and I stand with Congresswoman Haley Stevens in supporting Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate. I served with Mike in the U.S. House of Representatives. I know that he is committed to improving the quality of our lives, protecting our nation's security, and working with Democrats to get the job done.

Rogers said he was "honored to have Congressman Clarke's endorsement."

"We served together in the House, and although we didn't agree on everything, we always agreed to put Michigan first. His support in this race is no different. We have a state to save, Michigan," Rogers wrote on Facebook.

In August, State Rep. Karen Whitsett endorsed Rogers. Whitsett's mother-in-law held a campaign event at her house. Whitsett compared Rogers to former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who was credited with the city's revitalization effort and economic development. Duggan took office just months after Detroit declared bankruptcy.

"I am very confident that [Mike Rogers] won't leave us behind," Whitsett said at the time. She also warned voters that El-Sayed's Medicare for All scheme means black Detroit voters will lose their health insurance.

Michigan Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett on her support for @MikeRogersForMI:



“You will lose your health insurance if the other candidate gets in office…that is what Medicare for all means…common sense prevails that Mike Rogers is the candidate for you.” pic.twitter.com/0QMwL3l55k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2026

"I do not think people really realize what is on the line," she said. "You will lose your health insurance if the other candidate gets in office. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. That is what Medicare for All means. So if you enjoy going to the ER now and sitting for six hours, get ready to enjoy that a whole lot longer, because you might be sitting there for six weeks. That means you will be in a clinic, in a hospital, wherever they say that you go. Once again, you say you don't want government in your business, well the government will be controlling your healthcare. They will control your doctors. They will control your medication. They will control your visits. They will control everything. So if for no other reason, common sense prevails that Mike Rogers is the candidate for you."

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That same month, Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters had breakfast with Rogers.

#MichiganSenate



Michigan Chronicle: Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters (D) had breakfast with Republican US Senate nominee Mike Rogers



The breakfast at the Rivard and Jefferson location followed Waters’ criticism of the local Democratic Party after she said she was not… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 14, 2026

According to the Michigan Chronicle, Waters said she had a responsibility to the city of Detroit.

"Detroit is one of the worst cities in America for veterans. Our seniors are warehoused and deserve much more than they get now. And Detroit is not a DSA (Democratic Socialist of America) city. D**n betcha I met with Rogers; true he has Trump’s baggage, as do the Democrats. In our Detroit, the next Senator will also have three-and-a-half years without Trump," said Waters at the time.

Earlier, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said Democrats are misreading the Haley Stevens' endorsement as sour grapes, but that she likely represents a larger Democrat constituency who oppose Abdul El-Sayed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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