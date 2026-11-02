Mary Peltola Throws Her Campaign Staff Under the Bus Over Fake Dan Sullivan Scandal

Alaska Democrats have been embroiled in a scandal involving the fake Dan Sullivan they put on the ballot in an alleged effort to fool Alaska voters and tip the scales for Mary Peltola in the midterms. Townhall first reported on the scheme back in May, when a fake Dan Sullivan got on the ballot as a decoy.

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Months later, the New York Times finally picked up on the story. Even Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said there should be investigations into what happened in Alaska. The fake Sullivan reportedly fled his home in a small Alaskan fishing town and a judge threw out a lawsuit seeking to stop certification of the Senate race if Sullivan loses.

Now Peltola appears to be throwing her campaign staff under the bus, pretending she had no idea what was going on.

Mary Peltola - who has a history of abusing her staff - is now trying to throw them under the bus for her scheme to defraud Alaska voters.



HOST: What should the government do if it finds wrongdoing by a former campaign member?



PELTOLA: "This is new to me as it is to you." pic.twitter.com/dbzyjuk69t — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2026

"If there does prove to be any sort of trickery that either the federal or state government finds from a former member of your campaign, what do you recommend the government ultimately does with that information?" the reporter asked.

"Well, we'll have to see when we cross that bridge," Peltola answered. "I know there's this just, all this information just came out. It's as new to me as it is to you; and so we're all trying to figure out what happened and where we go from here."

She also said she had no idea about the scheme.

Fraudster Mary Peltola is now throwing her campaign under the bus for her scheme to disenfranchise Alaska voters.



HOST: “Is it possible that anybody in your campaign was potentially part of that conspiracy to plant Dan J?”



PELTOLA: “I have no idea…" pic.twitter.com/k18NoCYqt4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2026

"Is it possible that anybody in your campaign was potentially part of that conspiracy to plant Dan J.?" the reporter asked.

"I have no idea. I honestly have no idea. The reason this is offensive to me on a number of different levels," Peltola replied. "First of all, this is Alaska. We do not, we're not in the business of tricking each other up here."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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