The Investigation Into the Dems' Alaska Election-Rigging Shenanigans Now Has Bipartisan Support

Alaska is becoming a mess. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and others, including Townhall, have raised the alarm about the decoy Dan Sullivan, a plant that Democrats put on the ballot to split the vote. Subpoenas are now flying after The New York Times published a lengthy piece about the operation, which also included funding a fake MAGA party. The Justice Department plans to investigate long after the ballots are counted. And it now has bipartisan support: Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says the probe is legitimate (via The Hill):

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The Hill: House Oversight Democrat says Alaska should investigate Mary Peltola allegations Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) called on Alaskan officials to investigate recent reports alleging Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign recruited her midterm opponent, Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., to counter incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) reelection bid. https://t.co/uJZKrnhYGB — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 30, 2026

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif) reaffirmed his support Thursday for Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola after the House Oversight Committee announced a probe into ballot stacking allegations against her, though he acknowledged the state “should investigate any time there is accusations of any kind of issue.” […] “They should investigate any time there is accusations of any kind of issue. Those should be done at the state level. There’s no question.” Garcia’s remarks come after The New York Times reported Wednesday that Peltola aides and outside Democrats recruited another Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) Alaska’s Senate race in an effort to dilute the GOP’s vote. […] The California Democrat went on to note that term-limited Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee’s chair, still has “a couple more months” in office and “can certainly bring up any hearing he wants.” Comer launched a probe Thursday into the matter, planning hearings for Nov. 5 and 6. He has called both Peltola’s former campaign manager Elisa Rios and Democratic operative Jerid Kurtz, who The New York Times alleged was also involved, to appear.

Of course, he clarified that he supports Mary, though she couldn’t care less. Her whole campaign is about not caring about the lower 48, which was shown when Peltola rejected Kamala Harris’ endorsement. And maybe this bipartisan aura fades if the Democrats retake the House, but we’ll see.

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