Decoy Dan Sullivan Flees Home Amid Election-Rigging Scandal in Alaska

It’s shocking it took this long. We covered this in May: the Democrats had a scheme to fill the ballot with fake Dan Sullivans, splitting the vote between Democrat Mary Peltola and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). The Justice Department has subpoenas flying, there’s a House inquiry, and things could become messy in the ensuing weeks and months.

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🚨 NEW: Scott Jennings SILENCES CNN panel on Alaska ballot hypocrisy: “You have a Democrat candidate here who has been running on ‘I’m gonna unrig the system, I’m gonna get rid of the rigged system and make it better for you’, when it appears she is right in the middle of rigging the electoral system in Alaska!” “This is crazy. The evidence in the New York Times, it’s not a Republican conspiracy theory, it’s not an allegation, it’s in the New York Times that they said, go out and find me everybody named Dan Sullivan that you can find.” “They’re clearly trying to confuse the people of Alaska. At a minimum, it’s despicable, and at a maximum, I think there’s good reason for a criminal investigation,” adds @ScottJenningsKY — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 31, 2026

The straw that broke the camel’s back was a lengthy New York Times piece that essentially combined all the stories about this operation, including how they found a fake Dan Sullivan who hasn’t campaigned a single day since he got on the ballot. Maybe someone should ask him about that. The problem is that he fled his hometown (via CBS News):

Daniel J. Sullivan, the independent candidate running for Senate in Alaska whose name is almost identical to the Republican senator running for reelection, left his hometown of Petersburg earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News. One resident and former student of Sullivan's said she saw Sullivan on a flight to Anchorage on Monday — two days before The New York Times first reported that he was recruited by operatives linked to Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign. The source added she did not know where Sullivan was headed, but another friend said he and his wife are known among friends as "world travelers." Sullivan's current whereabouts after leaving his hometown are not clear. Dozens of Petersburg residents also told CBS News they never saw or received any campaign materials like mailers, flyers, brochures or signs since the former elementary school teacher announced his candidacy last spring. "I don't think it's a serious candidacy," said Andrew Worhatch, a Petersburg fisherman. "I haven't seen a platform." Just days before the midterm elections, a CBS News crew on the ground in Petersburg likewise found no indication of any active campaigning by the candidate, including outside his own home, which sits adjacent to the main coastal highway.

Not that we needed confirmation, but yeah, that’s the ballgame for this whole circus. Peltola initially opted to attack the Times but is now doing her best Sgt. Schultz impression, claiming she knows nothing.

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