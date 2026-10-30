'They Are Abject Liars': Scott Jennings Weighs in on Alaska Democrats' Election Antics

Things in Alaska's Senate race have taken a turn for the dramatic. Democrat Mary Peltola and fellow members of her party recruited another person named Dan Sullivan to run in the race and dilute the vote against incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. The media insisted this wasn't happening, even though Townhall's Joe Chalfant first reported on these election-rigging shenanigans back in May.

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The New York Times finally got around to reporting this story yesterday, including the operatives who colluded to recruit a fake Dan Sullivan, and now all the people who denied it wasn't happening look foolish. That didn't stop CNN's Dana Bash from running interference for Alaska Democrats, saying it's "not illegal" to do this.

Scott Jennings slammed D.C. Democrats for rigging Alaska's ballot.

Mary Peltola’s campaign conspired with DC Democrats to rig Alaska’s ballot.



Mary knew and lied about it. @ScottJenningsKY: “They are abject liars and they did engage in a conspiracy.” pic.twitter.com/1saFeW8LWv — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 29, 2026

"What is the law that was broken?" asked Van Jones.

"Well, I mean, the folks over at the NRSC say that if you've got multiple people working on a conspiracy to confuse and mess up the voters, that would be a conspiracy against rights. The legal issues aside, Peltola and the Democrats said for months 'We had nothing to do with this! What a coincidence!' That another Dan Sullivan from a little fishing town that you can't even get to other than by plane managed to file for the U.S. Senate, "Jennings said.

"And now it's been revealed that they are abject liars and they did engage in a conspiracy," he continued. "So legal issues aside, what does that tell a voter? We're willing to lie to your face for months and months and months and here at the very end when people are making their decisions. Legal the politics are terrible for Democrats."

The best way to get this to end is for Republicans to do this to Democrats. Start finding people with the same names and running them on ballots. Watch how quickly they change their tune about the legality of this nonsense.

Exactly. Rig the ballot, lie about it, then act shocked when voters notice — Alaska deserves a senator who wins honestly, not one who cheats and calls it democracy. — Tyler在探索 (@Tylerspace2026) October 29, 2026

Democrats believe democracy is when they win.

My question to you is:



Where else are they cheating/misleading/deceiving voters? — Todd MacPherson (@toddmacpherson) October 29, 2026

Democrats insist that voters cannot be expected to show an ID because it makes it too hard to vote, but misleading voters with a fake candidate isn't?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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