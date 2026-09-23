Does David Crowley Understand the State of Wisconsin at All?

The state of Wisconsin is known for a few things: the Packers, cheese, Jeffrey Dahmer, and beer. Even people who don't live in America's Dairyland know this, but Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley doesn't seem to understand the state he wants to govern. At all.

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In 2021, Crowley warned that the Milwaukee County Parks system faced a "fiscal cliff" if additional funding wasn't found. For a guy who has raised property taxes every year he's been in office, the fact that there's just "no money" for parks is telling.

But what's really telling is how Crowley feels about certain activities in Milwaukee County Parks, and the revenue those activities generate. And, of course, he made it about race.

"Past heavy reliance on revenues to keep the system going is not sustainable & doesn’t cover the need. When a system’s operational budget is so heavily reliant on user revenues to survive - like Parks is - there is often a very real conflict between generating $$$ & racial equity," Crowley wrote on X.

Past heavy reliance on revenues to keep the system going is not sustainable & doesn’t cover the need. When a system’s operational budget is so heavily reliant on user revenues to survive - like Parks is - there is often a very real conflict between generating $$$ & racial equity. https://t.co/78P5hTXI6k — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) December 13, 2021

Then he continued, "Revenues often come from activities that those with discretionary funding can afford like golf, the marina, and beer gardens. These activities are traditionally and predominately [sic] supported by white users. This racial inequity is born from a history of systemic racism & injustice."

Revenues often come from activities that those with discretionary funding can afford like golf, the marina, and beer gardens. These activities are traditionally and predominately supported by white users. This racial inequity is born from a history of systemic racism & injustice. — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) December 13, 2021

The thread continued, "What this means for the department is that staff time and resources must continuously go toward supporting the services that raise revenues, limiting the energy available to make the necessary changes to achieve racial equity. We are doing everything we can to change this."

What this means for the department is that staff time and resources must continuously go toward supporting the services that raise revenues, limiting the energy available to make the necessary changes to achieve racial equity. We are doing everything we can to change this. — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) December 13, 2021

So he admits that white park users fund a significant portion of park revenue, and that's a bad thing? A racist thing? Is Crowley saying he wants to end golf, the marina, and beer gardens to "achieve racial equity"?

This writer passed at least two beer gardens on her ride home from the gym yesterday. That'll go over well.

🚨 FLASHBACK: David Crowley once said that beer gardens are racist!



Here's the Tom Tiffany campaign's official response: https://t.co/IMKFi91zQO pic.twitter.com/BNnDyAY96w — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) September 22, 2026

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Not everything is racist, but Democrats sure see it that way.

.@DavidCCrowley claims drinking beer and taking a boat out on the lake contribute to “systemic racism.”



And this guy wants to be governor of WISCONSIN? https://t.co/Blz42sTjlO — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 23, 2026

Simply incredible.

No, he claims that funding public parks on the backs of beer drinkers, boaters, and golfers shortchanges public parks. The parks are for everybody no matter their income. https://t.co/Im5ukAiYZO — Mike (@half_witt) September 23, 2026

Who is being denied access to the park? They're free for everyone. No one is denied access based on income.

But the parks need money, and punishing the people who provide it by smearing them as racists won't help the issue.

Crowley has raised taxes every single year he's been in office; he's cut services, including at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the county transit system. That he can't balance a budget and fund our parks is a failure of his leadership, not of white Milwaukee County residents who use our parks.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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