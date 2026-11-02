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Former WH Deputy Press Secretary Says Democrats Should Worry About El-Sayed, Not Haley Stevens

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 2:00 PM
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Former WH Deputy Press Secretary Says Democrats Should Worry About El-Sayed, Not Haley Stevens
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

As the Democrat meltdowns over Haley Stevens endorsing Republican Mike Rogers continues, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson went on CNN this morning to say this is more than just sour grapes on the part of Stevens, and that the meltdowns may be exposing a real concern Democrats have over the electorate and it's views of Abdul El-Sayed.

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Jackson argues that Stevens is simply voicing what other Michigan Democrats are feeling, and that seems to be what's terrifying the Democrat Party.

"The conversation is less of, at this point, will Haley Stevens move votes and more of, is this a sentiment that other Michigan Democrats are feeling," Jackson said. "And that's really how the Democrat Party needs to be looking at this. I think the answer is yes; you've seen throughout this campaign examples of lifelong Democrat voters saying they have legitimate concerns about Abdul El-Sayed. About his beliefs, about his positions. And I think it's wrong for Democrats to just dismiss these as saying, 'Oh, this is a disgruntled loser' essentially. That Haley Stevens is upset about this. And instead of having the conversation about Haley Stevens, have a conversation about Abdul El-Sayed's beliefs."

Jackson also blasted Democrats who screamed about putting "country over party" until one of their own did just that.

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"Well, what I don't like is the condescension toward her coming from national Democrats. As to, does she really believe these things? You know, Democrats love the tagline, 'Country Over Party' except when, now, it's turned on them. There have been plenty of times where they have embraced Republicans who have kicked candidates in the Republican Party to the side to come over and support the Democrats," Jackson said.

"That's what's happening here," she continued, "there is a question, again, as to why now. I think Haley Stevens makes some valid points about who Abdul El-Sayed has chosen to associate with. People like Hasan Piker who he hugged in the primary, and then when he started to cause political problems for him in the general, he's tried to distance himself from. So those are certainly valid concerns. I think Haley Stevens can articulate a little bit better why now. But certainly that's a conversation Democrats, national Democrats, should be open to. Especially when they're concerns that their voters are also having."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS
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