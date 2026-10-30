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Well, We Might Know What El-Sayed Will Say During Sunday's Presser

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 3:45 PM
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Well, We Might Know What El-Sayed Will Say During Sunday's Presser
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

This isn’t a hard thing to do. In fact, it should be automatic. The fact that this was a negotiating point says everything about the state of the Democratic Party and Abdul El-Sayed especially. Rep. Hayley Stevens, El-Sayed’s former primary opponent, is set to appear in a joint press conference on Sunday. 

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This follows her less-than-full-throated endorsement of Mr. El-Sayed and Stevens’ fiancé's open support for Republican Mike Rogers. The latter feeds the narrative that Democrat support in the state is collapsing for El-Sayed, especially among Jewish and black voters. Stevens issued a press release about the upcoming media event, where El-Sayed is expected to denounce the virulently antisemitic Rebellion PAC ad that blames Israel for the cost of goods simply for existing.

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This had to be negotiated? That says everything you need to know about the Democrats and El-Sayed. Denouncing that ad isn’t a debate. It just should’ve been done. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS
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