A Dozen People Were Indicted for Terrorizing Michigan's Jewish Community. Guess Who One Worked For.

A dozen people have been indicted in Michigan for a scheme to terrorize the state's Jewish community. And one of them used to work for Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. According to the indictments, Mariam Odeh, 24, allegedly threatened University of Michigan officials to force the school to cut ties with Israel. Odeh and the others allegedly carried out harassment and intimidation of school officials including vandalizing board members' homes, planting fake corpses on lawns, and vandalizing the home of the school's then-president.

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Former El-Sayed campaign worker among anti-Israel activists indicted for terrorizing Michigan's Jewish community: feds https://t.co/5Z3dvc1mh4 pic.twitter.com/0OlS4hPbns — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2026

Here's more:

The hateful crew also broke windows and threw jars with noxious chemicals into family homes, posting the alleged attacks on social media and warning “you cannot hide,” feds said. Odeh was among the crew of conspirators who vandalized a Rolls Royce Solutions America, Inc. building in Detroit in 2024, prosecutors alleged. The group, including Odeh, padlocked the building’s doors and spray-painted “FREE PALESTINE” and “LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA” on the sidewalk in front of the building, prosecutors said. Odeh was charged with a count of conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce and could face up to five years in prison, The Detroit News reported.

The New York Post reports that Odeh worked for the El-Sayed campaign and was paid twice for two weeks' worth of work.

Remember who supports @AbdulElSayed most of the DSA @TheDemocrats — Leigh 💕 (@leighmkay) November 2, 2026

This is part of why Haley Stevens dropped her endorsement of El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

Haley Stevens made the right choice and everyone attacking her for it made the wrong choice. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) November 2, 2026

Stevens and the rest will, to steal a phrase from Democrats, be on the right side of history here.

The Bulwark is hardest hit.

12 indicted in Michigan for a campaign of terror against Jews. Jars of chemicals thrown into family homes. Houses marked with the red triangles Hamas uses to mark targets for death. One defendant, Mariam Odeh, worked for @AbdulElSayed 's Senate campaign.

Surprised? Don't be. pic.twitter.com/dG4wp1r8Rs — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) November 1, 2026

We're not surprised.

NB: always remember that the woman who is speaking *against this* is the one that has been un-personed by media & politicos https://t.co/Sllyi1B2au — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) November 2, 2026

The Democrat Party has its priorities out of whack.

But don’t call this group of ppl who watch Hasan piker and support the Islamist commie radicals https://t.co/h31Kw6XlVh — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) November 2, 2026

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They are deeply offended by this.

WaPo has a big story about some Mike Collins staffer's Twitter account. I wonder where their story about this is. https://t.co/cu1tpa4UZB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 2, 2026

You will not be surprised to learn that the Washington Post has not covered this story. This writer searched the WaPo website and there were zero results for Mariam Odeh as of Monday morning.

That doesn't surprise us, either.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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