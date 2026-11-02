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A Dozen People Were Indicted for Terrorizing Michigan's Jewish Community. Guess Who One Worked For.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 3:45 PM
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A Dozen People Were Indicted for Terrorizing Michigan's Jewish Community. Guess Who One Worked For.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

A dozen people have been indicted in Michigan for a scheme to terrorize the state's Jewish community. And one of them used to work for Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. According to the indictments, Mariam Odeh, 24, allegedly threatened University of Michigan officials to force the school to cut ties with Israel. Odeh and the others allegedly carried out harassment and intimidation of school officials including vandalizing board members' homes, planting fake corpses on lawns, and vandalizing the home of the school's then-president.

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The hateful crew also broke windows and threw jars with noxious chemicals into family homes, posting the alleged attacks on social media and warning “you cannot hide,” feds said. 

Odeh was among the crew of conspirators who vandalized a Rolls Royce Solutions America, Inc. building in Detroit in 2024, prosecutors alleged.

The group, including Odeh, padlocked the building’s doors and spray-painted “FREE PALESTINE” and “LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA” on the sidewalk in front of the building, prosecutors said. 

Odeh was charged with a count of conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce and could face up to five years in prison, The Detroit News reported.

The New York Post reports that Odeh worked for the El-Sayed campaign and was paid twice for two weeks' worth of work.

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This is part of why Haley Stevens dropped her endorsement of El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

Stevens and the rest will, to steal a phrase from Democrats, be on the right side of history here.

The Bulwark is hardest hit.

We're not surprised.

The Democrat Party has its priorities out of whack.

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They are deeply offended by this.

You will not be surprised to learn that the Washington Post has not covered this story. This writer searched the WaPo website and there were zero results for Mariam Odeh as of Monday morning.

That doesn't surprise us, either.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | MICHIGAN
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