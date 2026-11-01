Four More Charged in Conspiracy Targeting Jewish Federation, University of Michigan Leaders

Four additional defendants have been charged in connection with conspiracies involving threats, vandalism, and coordinated acts of intimidation targeting the Jewish Federation of Detroit, University of Michigan (UM) leadership, university law enforcement personnel and several businesses with perceived ties to the State of Israel.

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The newly charged individuals are:

Henry David MacKeen-Shapiro, 23

Aaron Hunter Vonbargen, 25

Joseph Mark Fisher, 23

Srishti Tarana Sharma, 23

A federal grand jury has now indicted 12 defendants.

In June, eight others were indicted for allegedly threatening University of Michigan leaders, including the Jewish Federation of Detroit.

Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, 23, of Canton, Michigan

Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim, 21, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

Paige Elizabeth Feyock, 26, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ahmet Kerem Korkaya, 28, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jonathan Hongru Zou, 22, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

Alexander Matthew Sepulveda, 23, of Chicago, Illinois

Mariam Muhammed Odeh, 24, of Dearborn, Michigan

Colin Hunter Weger, 24, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

According to the superseding indictment, the defendants and unindicted conspirators developed detailed plans designed to intimidate University of Michigan and multiple private-sector entities into severing any perceived affiliation with the State of Israel, following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks.

🚨Department of Justice indicts eight conspirators who threatened University of Michigan officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation “In America, we rule by law not by fear. These alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation are anti-American. We will counter intimidation with justice.” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon of @USAO_MIE. Read more: https://t.co/7PJgJe4olq — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 10, 2026





Two of the four new defendants, MacKeen-Shapiro and Vonbargen, were arrested by law enforcement this week and will make their initial court appearance today. Two remain at large.

“These alleged attempts to terrorize our Jewish community and government officials are nothing new,” said Gorgon. “From Pharaoh to Hitler to Hamas, those who terrorize Jews have been the bad guys. As Americans, our job is to fight the bad guys.”

“Those who believe they can threaten families, hide behind a group, and avoid accountability should think again. Justice will find you,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “These additional charges reflect the continued work of FBI Detroit and the many local, state, and federal agencies supporting this investigation. I want to thank every partner involved, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, for their continued coordination, persistence, and commitment to holding accountable those who use fear and intimidation against others.”

U.S. Attorney Announces Charges Against Four Additional Defendants in Sprawling Conspiracy Terrorizing Jewish Community, University of Michigan Officials According to the superseding indictment, the defendants and unindicted conspirators developed detailed plans designed to intimidate University of Michigan and multiple private-sector entities into severing any perceived affiliation with the State of Israel, following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks. The conspirators allegedly threatened targets that failure to comply with their demands would result in continued retaliation and escalating criminal conduct. Read more: https://t.co/MR0SEyGXnq — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) October 30, 2026

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The conspirators allegedly threatened targets that failure to comply with their demands would result in continued retaliation and escalating criminal conduct.

The superseding indictment further alleges that the conspirators used encrypted messaging applications, social media platforms, and overseas collaboration tools to research, identify and target victims. Their criminal activity included spray‑painting threats, breaking windows, and throwing glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes. The conspirators also marked victims’ homes and workplaces with symbols associated with Hamas, including red handprints and red inverted triangles – a symbol used by Hamas to mark targets for death.

Investigators further allege that, after committing these acts, the conspirators posted photographs of the attacks on social media along with additional threats and warnings. These postings were intended not only to intimidate the direct victims but also to amplify their message to others in the community who support Israel. The conspirators allegedly sought to demonstrate their willingness and intent to continue their criminal activities until their demands were met.

Those targeted by the threats include the Jewish Federation of Detroit, two UM Regents and other UM Leadership, a UM police lieutenant, a UM student and two businesses with perceived ties to Israel.

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The charges contained in the superseding indictment are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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