Soft on Crime: New York's Sanctuary DAs Ordered Downgraded Charges to Protect Illegal Aliens

Democrats do not care about you. They have decided that criminals, including illegal aliens, are their real constituents, and they'll do whatever it takes to protect them. Even if it means harming you. That's why they want to abolish ICE and open our borders.

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The House Judiciary Committee has released a report proving this. In New York, sanctuary DAs were caught not only ignoring thousands of detainer requests for known criminals, and to charge "criminal aliens with nonexistent, legally impossible crimes."

Why?

" Just to help the criminals stay in New York City and avoid ICE," the House Judiciary GOP said.

CRAZY: Our new report on Socialist-run New York's sanctuary city policies exposes how far its chief prosecutors will go to protect illegal aliens from the justice system.



In one year, nearly 10,000 detainer requests for KNOWN CRIMINALS have been completely ignored.



The Bronx's… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 26, 2026

Here's more:

District Attorneys Melinda Katz, Darcel Clark, Alvin Bragg, Eric Gonzalez, and Michael McMahon ensure prosecutors in their offices give preferential treatment to foreign nationals based solely on their immigration status—all so that criminal aliens can avoid deportation and remain in the United States indefinitely.



Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark trains prosecutors in her office to conceal certain facts from the record of conviction and pursue alternative charges so that aliens remain eligible to stay in the United States. Clark's office allows and even encourages the consideration of immigration consequences in cases involving aggravated felonies, crimes against children, domestic violence, strangulation, and firearms offenses. Clark's office encourages its prosecutors to concoct nonexistent, legally impossible charges for foreign national defendants so that they may avoid immigration consequences for their crimes and stay in New York City.



Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz urges prosecutors in her office to "exercise extreme caution" in resolving cases involving foreign nationals. Katz's office advises its prosecutors to "not get caught up in the label of [f]elonies, [m]isdemeanors" when considering immigration consequences for criminal alien defendants; Recently, New York's sanctuary officials expanded the state's already-dangerous sanctuary status by enacting the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, which prohibits local law enforcement from housing illegal aliens, orderly transferring criminal alien detainees to ICE custody, and entering into ICE cooperation agreements, also known as 287(g) agreements. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James also announced a statewide Office of Immigrant Trust, a roving enforcement office that is devoted to ensuring that locally elected law enforcement officials obey the state's sanctuary laws and release criminal aliens onto New York streets.

There is no law and order in New York.

This includes child sex cases.

New York's DAs told prosecutors to downgrade charges, even in child sex cases, so illegal aliens could dodge deportation. NYPD ignored nearly 10,000 ICE detainers in a year. Deporting illegal aliens reduces crime. New York is choosing more crime instead. — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) October 27, 2026

Remember this the next time a Democrat talks about Epstein or accuses Republicans of being "pedophile protectors."

NYC’s sanctuary DAs ordered prosecutors to downgrade charges to keep illegal immigrants in US, House GOP report finds. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/ABWoF6ZWUO pic.twitter.com/ZSuo4L22NB — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2026

Absolutely insane and unforgivable.

Yup. This rests squarely on the shoulders of @GovKathyHochul and @NYCMayor.



They are more concerned with coddling and catering to illegal aliens than protecting American citizens in NY.



Vote out Hochul and it will be a good start. — Rob (@robthedadbod76) October 27, 2026

We need to see accountability across the board.

Democrats are willing to sacrifice our safety in exchange for votes.

DA’s downgrading migrant crimes including child rape to appease leftists is literally getting people killed.

Migrants get lesser charges than citizens. Justice is not effective if not dispensed evenly https://t.co/NmAkxZrU8e — RealNewYorker212 (@RealNewYorker2) October 27, 2026

This is what "equity" looks like, and we cannot dismiss the fact that this is part of the Democrats' resistance of President Trump and his agenda.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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