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Soft on Crime: New York's Sanctuary DAs Ordered Downgraded Charges to Protect Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 4:00 PM
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Soft on Crime: New York's Sanctuary DAs Ordered Downgraded Charges to Protect Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrats do not care about you. They have decided that criminals, including illegal aliens, are their real constituents, and they'll do whatever it takes to protect them. Even if it means harming you. That's why they want to abolish ICE and open our borders.

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The House Judiciary Committee has released a report proving this. In New York, sanctuary DAs were caught not only ignoring thousands of detainer requests for known criminals, and to charge "criminal aliens with nonexistent, legally impossible crimes."

Why?

" Just to help the criminals stay in New York City and avoid ICE," the House Judiciary GOP said.

Here's more:

District Attorneys Melinda Katz, Darcel Clark, Alvin Bragg, Eric Gonzalez, and Michael McMahon ensure prosecutors in their offices give preferential treatment to foreign nationals based solely on their immigration status—all so that criminal aliens can avoid deportation and remain in the United States indefinitely.

 Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark trains prosecutors in her office to conceal certain facts from the record of conviction and pursue alternative charges so that aliens remain eligible to stay in the United States. Clark's office allows and even encourages the consideration of immigration consequences in cases involving aggravated felonies, crimes against children, domestic violence, strangulation, and firearms offenses. Clark's office encourages its prosecutors to concoct nonexistent, legally impossible charges for foreign national defendants so that they may avoid immigration consequences for their crimes and stay in New York City.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz urges prosecutors in her office to "exercise extreme caution" in resolving cases involving foreign nationals. Katz's office advises its prosecutors to "not get caught up in the label of [f]elonies, [m]isdemeanors" when considering immigration consequences for criminal alien defendants; 

Recently, New York's sanctuary officials expanded the state's already-dangerous sanctuary status by enacting the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, which prohibits local law enforcement from housing illegal aliens, orderly transferring criminal alien detainees to ICE custody, and entering into ICE cooperation agreements, also known as 287(g) agreements. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia  James also announced a statewide Office of Immigrant Trust, a roving enforcement office that is devoted to ensuring that locally elected law enforcement officials obey the state's sanctuary laws and release criminal aliens onto New York streets.

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There is no law and order in New York.

This includes child sex cases.

Remember this the next time a Democrat talks about Epstein or accuses Republicans of being "pedophile protectors."

Absolutely insane and unforgivable.

We need to see accountability across the board.

This is what "equity" looks like, and we cannot dismiss the fact that this is part of the Democrats' resistance of President Trump and his agenda.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES
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