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WaPo Laments DC Middle School Coach Detained by ICE, but Omits Important Facts About the Case

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 12:30 PM
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WaPo Laments DC Middle School Coach Detained by ICE, but Omits Important Facts About the Case
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Once again, the media are running cover for a migrant who was detained by ICE. This time, Amaury Monsalve, a coach at a D.C.-area middle school, was detained by ICE on October 19. What they left out of their original post — knowing few people read past the first few sentences — is important, however.

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Here's more (emphasis added):

To the young baseball players at D.C.’s Alice Deal Middle School, Amaury Monsalve is known as “Coach A,” a fixture of the local community who families say has brought championships, life lessons and joy across the teams he has led throughout Northwest Washington.

Monsalve just saw the team through a winning season. The students now don’t know when, or if, he will return.

Monsalve was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Oct. 19 after an immigration judge ordered him deported, the agency said in a statement. Monsalve, originally from Venezuela, had been a lawful permanent resident for two decades, but the agency moved last year to revoke his status, alleging that he lied on immigration paperwork to illegally obtain a green card. He remains in ICE custody in Louisiana, according to agency records.

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WaPo says that Monsalve's wife is blaming the lawyer who worked on Monsalve's green card years ago, claiming the lawyer omitted the fact that she and Monsalve had a son. Monsalve signed the paperwork.

Unfortunately, an incompetent lawyer is not an excuse. Monsalve lied on his application, inadvertently, perhaps, but still lied.

But there's more that WaPo buried in the article. According to Bill Melugin, Monsalve was also arrested on gun and drug charges.

WaPo says Monsalve, who was driving an Uber "with a large group of passengers" was pulled over after allegedly running a red light. "According to a police report, the officer discovered open containers of alcohol, drugs and a firearm in the car and arrested seven people in the car, including Monsalve. Monsalve’s family says he had nothing to do with the illicit material found," the article says.

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That bit of information is in the 17th paragraph of the article.

And a judge issued a final order of removal.

Monsalve's lawyers have appealed the decision and WaPo reports that Monsalve is being held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | VENEZUELA | WASHINGTON POST
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