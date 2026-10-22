A Far-Left Network Is Trying to Reshape the Democrat Party, and We Should All Pay Attention

Far-left PACs have raised millions of dollars for candidates aligned with both the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in just a matter of four months. Now Canary Mission has laid out this network and busted the narrative that the midterms are a revolt against AIPAC and big money.

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Their goal is to take over the Democrat Party from within, and that should alarm us all.

EXCLUSIVE: Far-left super PACs raised MILLIONS for CAIR- and DSA-aligned politicians in just 4 months.



Follow the money and see their narrative fall apart.



Watch and share. pic.twitter.com/Dz5DlBHaKa — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 20, 2026

Leaders of the far-left saw October 7, 2023 as an "unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the Democrat Party from within.

"Gaza supplied the moral urgency," the video said. "AIPAC supplied the villain."

In 2024, rejecting AIPAC was a "litmus test" for new PACs and 501(c)(4)s and the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City Mayor in 2025 proved the model. This tracks with what we learned last November about Mamdani's campaign. His support was never grassroots; it was bankrolled by CAIR. Canary Mission pointed out then that it was a trial balloon for a radical socialist takeover of America and CAIR-affiliated activist Linda Sarsour admitted as much. "The PACs that have supported Zohran, or a particular PAC that has supported Zohran is probably over 80% of Muslim American donors in this country. High net donors, grassroots donors. And I want to make the point that the Unity and Justice Fund PAC, which is the CAIR super PAC ... was the largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran PAC in New York," she said at the time.

The 2026 midterms were an opportunity to scale up.

This isn't run by a single organization. The power comes from "stacking support": Super PACs, progressive groups, labor groups, Muslim civic groups, and DSA volunteers all work together to back the same candidates.

At the center of all of this is American Priorities, a super PAC launched in February of this year. It has raised more than $6.3 million by mid-July. Of that $6.3 million, $2.55 million came from three donors with AppLovin — Omer Hasan, Tariq Afaq Ahmed, and Mohammad Waqas Javed.

The Institupe for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit sent $935,000 to Justice Democrats; the filings name the nonprofit and not its donors.

And here's where the hypocrisy and contradiction come in. Several left-wing candidates, including Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13), promise to fight super PACs. Chevalier received more than $1.3 million from the American Priorities Super PAC for her primary win. Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told voters his campaign is 100 percent funded by people like you. His father-in-law gave $300,000 to the super PAC Fighting for Michigan, which backs El-Sayed.

That means the money goes to the super PACs and not candidates, so they can deny taking the donations but still benefit from the donations.

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This group isn't stopping with the 2026 midterms, either. They plan to work this scheme for the 2028 presidential election, too. According to Axios, American Priorities is preparing to challenge nine House Democrats in two years.

Read the full investigation:https://t.co/SFCHavWRt4 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 20, 2026

Here's more:

Orchestrated by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-affiliated political strategist, Linda Sarsour, the network promotes: open borders, abolishing the police and prisons, shutting down the Senate and seeks to “bring down the U.S. empire.” CAIR and its network of affiliated PACs and nonprofits sit at the heart of the political machinery examined in this report. The organization has been designated a terrorist organization by Texas and targeted for similar designation in Florida, amid longstanding allegations of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The network scapegoats the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as a way to distract voters while it pushes through its anti-American agenda. It took advantage of and even fomented changing public sentiment towards Israel to advance its primary agenda of transforming the Democratic Party. 2026 mid-term spending focused on races in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Florida and Maine.

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You can read the entire report here.

This is something we should all pay attention to, because the radicalization of the Democrat Party is a threat to America. These far-left candidates and groups, as the report said, want to open our borders, shred our Constitution, abolish the Senate, and "bring down the U.S. empire." They plan to use the network and infrastructure of the Democrat Party to do it, and they've already laid the groundwork.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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