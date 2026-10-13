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Sanctuary Cities Aren't Going to Like This Bill

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 13, 2026 2:30 PM
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Sanctuary Cities Aren't Going to Like This Bill
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

House Republicans are pushing a measure that would allow citizens to sue sanctuary cities and states for damage caused by illegal immigrants.

The bill passed through the House Judiciary Committee in September and could be headed for a floor vote, according to Just the News:

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The Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act passed through the House Judiciary Committee with little fanfare last month, creating a path for GOP lawmakers to impose the toughest crackdown yet on states and cities that refuse to turn over illegal immigrants under federal detainers or outright release migrants in their custody.

The bill’s most poignant weapon creates a right of private action for victims and families of victims to sue the municipalities and officials who released violent offenders, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Just the News.

The provision would strip some of the civil immunity that state and local officials enjoy. Currently, in some jurisdictions, those officials enjoy "absolute immunity," which is the broadest form of the doctrine. 

“It allows people who've been harmed, where local political leaders tell the local law enforcement they can't work with federal law enforcement, detainers aren't honored … to go take that city, take that state to court, and say, 'look, this was ridiculous. What happened and was so wrong, so tragic,'" Jordan explained.

"So we got a good deal that we worked long and hard on. We just got to try to get it passed in the lame duck [period]," he added.

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Republican Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-5) introduced the bill in February. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (OH-4) told Just the News that he wants to pass the bill in the lame-duck session after the midterms.

The bill would also require the Department of Homeland Security to issue detainers for people arrested for criminal or motor-vehicle offenses. It would strip federal funds from localities that refuse to cooperate and grant federal immunity to officers who do.

The bill comes after Rohit Rohit, an Indian national released under former President Joe Biden, stalked and killed 38-year-old Shalini Thaker in a Sacramento parking lot. Jordan pointed to DHS figures showing 201,340 detainers issued in 2025, with 17,864 declined; and DHS data reported this week show New York alone refused to honor 16,070 ICE detainers from Jan. 20, 2025, through Oct. 8, 2026. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SANCTUARY CITIES
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