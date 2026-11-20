Joe Biden’s memoir, which will feature a hybrid book tour because he’s battling prostate cancer, was expected to be a doozy. The gaslighting, arrogance, and inability to take accountability will likely spill off the pages. Biden has an unearned sense of entitlement. I’ve never seen a politician double down on such wrong policy positions. The man is just weak, as we saw when Nancy Pelosi put his entire White House operation through the shredder in less than a week. This came after numerous top Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, all but warned him that if he didn’t get his head out of his a** and drop out, there would be consequences. In retrospect, maybe Kamala Harris gave Democrats a boost in fundraising, but the results would’ve been the same in the Electoral College. The Democrats had dumb and dumber, and there was no way around it. Harris might have kept New Jersey and Virginia from flipping red, but she still lost all the swing states.

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Even when he got more votes than Donald Trump in 2020, Joe Biden couldn’t escape him. Even when Trump ‘lost,’ he won. For months, Biden tried not to say his name. He’s mentioned throughout the new memoir. There’s a reason. Even when Biden disagreed with Trump’s policies, he kept them, including trade tariffs with China and the first slate of Trump tax cuts, most of which were made permanent.

The Washington Post’s column on the memoir is rather brutal in its closing line, which boils Biden’s legacy down to a trivia question: who was president between Trump’s first and second terms. And yes, it rightly highlights how Biden’s shambolic exit from Afghanistan destroyed his credibility as some foreign policy guru, which he never was, and the aura of competence with this crew. Most of the top officials responsible, including Biden, were on vacation when Kabul fell and mused about staying away from D.C. until public pressure and optics made returning to work unavoidable. Saigon fell; maybe we can still relax by the pool — could you imagine? (via WaPo):

Joe Biden spent his first months as president trying not to say Donald Trump’s name. He called him “the former guy” and complained, “I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump.” The idea was to starve Trump of oxygen. Five years later, “Trump” appears in Biden’s memoir nearly 200 times. […] Even when disagreeing with Trump, Biden sometimes wound up preserving policies from the Republican’s first administration. On China, Biden correctly notes in his book that Trump’s trade war damaged the U.S. economy, failed to restore manufacturing and forced American consumers to pay higher costs. Yet after campaigning against those tariffs in 2020, he kept nearly all of them and eventually raised new tariffs on China. Trump’s shadow was just as difficult for Biden to escape overseas. He accurately describes Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal deal with the Taliban as a “ticking time bomb,” but he let it detonate on his watch. The disastrous, and unnecessary, evacuation from Kabul helped puncture Biden’s short-lived sheen of competence. […] On foreign policy, Biden believed he represented the restoration of pre-Trump normality. At his first Group of Seven summit, Biden announced: “America’s back.” French President Emmanuel Macron replied: “For how long?” Biden frequently told that story. The answer turned out to be four years. Biden recalls entering the 2020 race believing history would remember Trump’s presidency as an “aberrant moment in time.” Eight years of Trump would “forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” he warned. “I was running for president to prevent that from happening.” Trump got his eight years after all. […] A century from now, Biden might appear in history books in a way he never envisioned. He could be the answer to a trivia question: Who was president between Trump’s first and second terms?

Biden added that he was a little taken aback by Trump during their meeting after the 2024 election, where the incoming president said that if it weren’t for politics, the two could’ve been good friends who played golf.

Joe was not the guy. Never was. He only became president because of a pandemic. His track record speaks for itself here: he ran twice and lost. He was better than most of the Democratic options in 2020, which also isn’t saying much.

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