Hillary Clinton Joins Chorus Calling for 'Investigations' Into President Trump and His Supporters

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is the latest Democrat to call for massive lawfare against the Trump administration, the Trump family, and even President Trump's supporters. It's another indication that Democrats have no plans or intentions of helping the American people, but instead will spend the next two years and beyond persecuting their political opponents while telling us Republicans are the fascist ones.

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Hillary Clinton joins the Democrat chorus promising investigations of anyone and everyone having anything to do with Trump.



"His administration, his family, his supporters and allies."



"Buckle up. The election is just the beginning."



It's just an all-out campaign on waging… pic.twitter.com/pvYGxDzie6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2026

"And he's soon going to have a Democratic Congress trying to rein him in, hold him accountable, investigate him, his administration, his family, his, you know, supporters and allies. He literally has held Republicans hostage for a decade and that only works for so long. One day, the hostages look around and say there are more of us than there is of him," Clinton said.

"We need to take him on," she continued, " and I think we can see that happen. So buckle up. The election is just the beginning."

So let's draw this out to its logical conclusion: assume Democrats take majority control of Congress after the midterms (this writer is skeptical). Instead of making our lives better, they're going to spend two years trying to throw President Trump — who was elected by a majority of Americans — behind bars, and start attacking his supporters.

How do they think this plays out for them in 2028?

"Elect a Democrat as president, and we'll stop throwing people who bought MAGA hats in prison!"

That's not a winning campaign strategy. And it will backfire.

Between Biden‘s pardon spree in late 2024 and all of these proclamations, Trump has all the justification he needs to go nuts with pardons in January 2029.



The Democrats will claim that’s different of course, but F them. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 28, 2026

All this does is guarantee that President Trump issues a blanket pardon to hundreds of people.

Hillary Clinton threatens to go after Trump supporters. That’s me and you. Hillary should be in prison. https://t.co/6vWKHED6Hc — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) October 29, 2026

And this is where things get very interesting. If they can't prosecute President Trump or anyone from his administration, they'll absolutely go after supporters. While some leftists will applaud that — they're literally stabbing Trump supporters in the back at rallies — the vast majority of Americans will be turned off by wholesale lawfare against half the country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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