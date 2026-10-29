DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Hillary Clinton Joins Chorus Calling for 'Investigations' Into President Trump and His Supporters

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 9:30 AM
Advertisement
Hillary Clinton Joins Chorus Calling for 'Investigations' Into President Trump and His Supporters
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is the latest Democrat to call for massive lawfare against the Trump administration, the Trump family, and even President Trump's supporters. It's another indication that Democrats have no plans or intentions of helping the American people, but instead will spend the next two years and beyond persecuting their political opponents while telling us Republicans are the fascist ones.

Advertisement

"And he's soon going to have a Democratic Congress trying to rein him in, hold him accountable, investigate him, his administration, his family, his, you know, supporters and allies. He literally has held Republicans hostage for a decade and that only works for so long. One day, the hostages look around and say there are more of us than there is of him," Clinton said.

"We need to take him on," she continued, " and I think we can see that happen. So buckle up. The election is just the beginning."

So let's draw this out to its logical conclusion: assume Democrats take majority control of Congress after the midterms (this writer is skeptical). Instead of making our lives better, they're going to spend two years trying to throw President Trump — who was elected by a majority of Americans — behind bars, and start attacking his supporters.

How do they think this plays out for them in 2028?

"Elect a Democrat as president, and we'll stop throwing people who bought MAGA hats in prison!"

That's not a winning campaign strategy. And it will backfire.

Recommended
A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know. Amy Curtis Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything Matt Vespa
Advertisement

All this does is guarantee that President Trump issues a blanket pardon to hundreds of people.

And this is where things get very interesting. If they can't prosecute President Trump or anyone from his administration, they'll absolutely go after supporters. While some leftists will applaud that — they're literally stabbing Trump supporters in the back at rallies — the vast majority of Americans will be turned off by wholesale lawfare against half the country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know.

A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know.

Amy Curtis
Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything

Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything

Matt Vespa
The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos