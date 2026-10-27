Liberal Podcaster and a Former CNN Reporter Want to Lock Up Tiffany and Barron Trump

They’re insufferable. I only see their clips, but the 90-second-or-so social media clips are enough to give a rational person a brain aneurysm. The good news is that they live in echo chambers, but they do serve the red meat that the unhinged masses crave within the Democrat Party base. It’s not worth commenting on where they had this event; it doesn’t matter. Okay, it looks like some author event.

Advertisement

At this lefty pow-wow, liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch and former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, a real brain trust here, were yucking it up over jailing Trump’s kids, Tiffany and Barron. Why? What charges?

It doesn’t matter to the Left — it’s all about revenge, as we’ve seen from their insane Democrats to Biden DOJ officials. Plasmic Echo and Arctic Frost, anyone? Jason Cohen has more:

💥NEW: Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to face "TRIALS"💥 For what? Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial. Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare. Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial. This moment exemplifies the Left's lust for retribution. Here is what they will try to do if they win the Midterms. The Democrat closing message is pure vengeance. How does persecuting Barron and Tiffany Trump improve Americans' lives? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 26, 2026

Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial. Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare. Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children. Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial.

They’re just a sad bunch of people with too much time and money on their hands. Well, maybe Jennifer fits that mold, not so much Jim.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.