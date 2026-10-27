DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Liberal Podcaster and a Former CNN Reporter Want to Lock Up Tiffany and Barron Trump

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
Liberal Podcaster and a Former CNN Reporter Want to Lock Up Tiffany and Barron Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

They’re insufferable. I only see their clips, but the 90-second-or-so social media clips are enough to give a rational person a brain aneurysm. The good news is that they live in echo chambers, but they do serve the red meat that the unhinged masses crave within the Democrat Party base. It’s not worth commenting on where they had this event; it doesn’t matter. Okay, it looks like some author event. 

Advertisement

At this lefty pow-wow, liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch and former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, a real brain trust here, were yucking it up over jailing Trump’s kids, Tiffany and Barron. Why? What charges? 

It doesn’t matter to the Left — it’s all about revenge, as we’ve seen from their insane Democrats to Biden DOJ officials. Plasmic Echo and Arctic Frost, anyone? Jason Cohen has more:

Recommended
A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit Amy Curtis 'Back Up!' Mike Waltz Faces Down Cuba’s Furious Foreign Minister in Intense Confrontation at the UN Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Welch didn't even mention any reasons Trump's 2 youngest children should be put on trial.

Jim Acosta and the audience ate it up, applauding Welch's call for lawfare.

Welch and Acosta also shared a laugh over potentially imprisoning Trump's children.

Welch said she's hoping Trump's children could ultimately have all of their money stripped from them after being put on trial.

They’re just a sad bunch of people with too much time and money on their hands. Well, maybe Jennifer fits that mold, not so much Jim. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARCTIC FROST | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | JIM ACOSTA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit

A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit

Amy Curtis
'Back Up!' Mike Waltz Faces Down Cuba’s Furious Foreign Minister in Intense Confrontation at the UN

'Back Up!' Mike Waltz Faces Down Cuba’s Furious Foreign Minister in Intense Confrontation at the UN

Dmitri Bolt
DHS General Counsel Shows Us What '60 Minutes' Cut From Its Interview With Him and It's Eye Opening

DHS General Counsel Shows Us What '60 Minutes' Cut From Its Interview With Him and It's Eye Opening

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos