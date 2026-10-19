Slotkin Doubles Down on Despicable Democrat Plan to Use Lawfare to Discourage Young Conservatives

Yesterday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin made it very clear that Democrats plan to use lawfare and the weaponization of government to discourage conservatives from getting involved in politics. This isn't anything new. President Obama's IRS did that under Lois Lerner, and Susan Rice said the Democrats will have an "accountability agenda" against anyone who didn't properly resist President Trump.

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It's scary to think that the Democrats are doubling down on attacking half the nation, but here we are. The party of "No Kings" and "anti-fascists" sure act like kings and fascists to gain and cement their power. And when Sen. Mike Lee called Slotkin out, she doubled down.

Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump's weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like, as recently as last week. This is a subject I know something about: Less than a… https://t.co/A54iBd5Sy0 — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 19, 2026

"his is a subject I know something about: Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech. The same free speech you’re exercising now, lying about what I said in this clip. If not for an anonymous group of grand jury members standing up for America's laws, I’d be criminally indicted for sedition. President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage," Slotkin wrote.

"America must be a place where the rule of law still matters," she continued. "Those laws should apply to everyone equally. If you have aided in the corrupt use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to benefit the President or his family, or you have violated the law in order to carry out guidance from the President, you should be held accountable. And given how rampant that corruption appears to the average American, people looking to work for his Administration should realize that while the Supreme Court has granted the President immunity, it has not done the same for those who do illegal things at his behest."

Just insane.

Your “basic free speech” was an actual attempt to incite rebellion within the armed forces and got your Senate colleague rightly court-martialed.



If you would start conducting yourself like a United States Senator instead of a depraved psychopath you would avoid these problems — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 19, 2026

Shame on all the Republicans who objected to consequences for the seditious behavior.

I'm not mad at you. And I'm not clutching my pearls. I appreciate it when leftists like you openly reveal that you see me as an enemy. It's honest. That's what we are. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 19, 2026

They see us as the enemy.

Yeah, that’s why the Hillary donor, who was appointed by leftists, who clerked under Democrats, signed off on the warrant.



Do you hear yourself? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 19, 2026

She does not.

"When you weaponize the DOJ against political opponents, it's a threat to democracy. When we do it, it's a virtue!" - Elisa Slotkin perfectly lays out the Democrats' platform. https://t.co/j7pzogvQxV pic.twitter.com/Y77TFrK89D — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 19, 2026

As we always say, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You explicitly called for prosecutions of Trump officials to deter Trump’s young supporters from getting involved in public service.



Those are fascist tactics. https://t.co/Smzgh8l312 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 19, 2026

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We all heard what she said, and we know what she meant.

This has nothing to do with the "rule of law" and everything to do with Democrats acting like the tyrants they falsely claim President Trump to be.

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