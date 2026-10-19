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Slotkin Doubles Down on Despicable Democrat Plan to Use Lawfare to Discourage Young Conservatives

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 11:30 AM
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Slotkin Doubles Down on Despicable Democrat Plan to Use Lawfare to Discourage Young Conservatives
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Yesterday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin made it very clear that Democrats plan to use lawfare and the weaponization of government to discourage conservatives from getting involved in politics. This isn't anything new. President Obama's IRS did that under Lois Lerner, and Susan Rice said the Democrats will have an "accountability agenda" against anyone who didn't properly resist President Trump.

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It's scary to think that the Democrats are doubling down on attacking half the nation, but here we are. The party of "No Kings" and "anti-fascists" sure act like kings and fascists to gain and cement their power. And when Sen. Mike Lee called Slotkin out, she doubled down.

"his is a subject I know something about: Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech. The same free speech you’re exercising now, lying about what I said in this clip. If not for an anonymous group of grand jury members standing up for America's laws, I’d be criminally indicted for sedition. President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage," Slotkin wrote.

"America must be a place where the rule of law still matters," she continued. "Those laws should apply to everyone equally. If you have aided in the corrupt use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to benefit the President or his family, or you have violated the law in order to carry out guidance from the President, you should be held accountable. And given how rampant that corruption appears to the average American, people looking to work for his Administration should realize that while the Supreme Court has granted the President immunity, it has not done the same for those who do illegal things at his behest."

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Just insane.

Shame on all the Republicans who objected to consequences for the seditious behavior.

They see us as the enemy.

She does not.

As we always say, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

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We all heard what she said, and we know what she meant.

This has nothing to do with the "rule of law" and everything to do with Democrats acting like the tyrants they falsely claim President Trump to be.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | LAW AND ORDER
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