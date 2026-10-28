This 'Stand With Abdul Against Israel' Text Is Raising Eyebrows in the Michigan Senate Race

Fresh off the heels of this insanely antisemitic campaign ad, an X account is alleging that they received a text asking Michigan voters to "stand with Abdul El-Sayed against Israel." It's certainly interesting timing, and while we don't know what organization sent the text, it poses another headache for the El-Sayed campaign, which is trying to distance itself from that antisemitic campaign ad.

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🚨 NEWS: Text Messages are being sent to Michigan Voters asking them to “stand with Abdul El-Sayed against Israel”



This is deeply concerning pic.twitter.com/WKYkxb2IMZ — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 27, 2026

The text reads:

Abdul El-Sayed is one of the only candidates willing to call out Israel for what it is: an apartheid regime committing genocide in Gaza with our tax dollars. He's demanding we cut off all U.S. military funding and stop treating Israel like an ally when it drags us into its wars. Will you stand with Abdul against Israel?

One other X user said she received the same message.

Got it too opted out sent to spam — Laurie Emoji girl (@Laurie1763375) October 27, 2026

Another said they've gotten many messages about El-Sayed.

I’ve gotten many messages about Abdul . I delete and block. — GodAlwaysWins (@GodAlwaysWins19) October 27, 2026

It's unclear which organization this text came from or if it is affiliated with the El-Sayed campaign at all.

But what we do know is this: on October 20, Townhall reported on remarks made by El-Sayed in which he said Israel is not our friend or our ally.

"An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally," El-Sayed said to ABC News. "If your kid has a friend who keeps bumming off their money and then talks about them behind their back and gets them into fights with other friends, what would you tell your kid to do with that friend? You'd probably tell them maybe it's not actually your friend. I think it's time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend."

Townhall reached out to the El-Sayed campaign for comment but did not receive a reply.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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