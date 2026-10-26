Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race?

We’ve heard them say it before: we’re not antisemitic; we’re just critical of Israel. We don’t hate Jews; we’re just opposed to the Benjamin Netanyahu government. Yeah, the problem is that, factually, that was untrue, and only morons or the obtuse believed it. You can be critical of the Netanyahu government, but when blood money and ‘dirty Jew’ overtures ooze from the talking points, we know what’s going on. Some of us remember high school history and the propaganda a certain national socialist party in Germany distributed in the 1930s.

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The latest ad from Rebellion PAC, which supports Abdul El-Sayed, shows a couple shopping for groceries but unable to buy certain items, like eggs, because that money is going to Israel. The Israelis are to blame for the rise in the cost of living.

@cenkuygur @RebellionPac Lots of Republicans will be sending you fruit baskets for this. Great stuff all around, much appreciated. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 26, 2026

My favorite part is at 1:07, when the narrator says, "Abdul El Sayed is for you," in a terrorist accent. — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) October 26, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed blames Israel for the price of your eggs and bananas, even though he knows that higher grocery prices are only due to supply, energy and inflation factors. Shame on anyone voting for a candidate who uses Antisemitic talking points to win an election. https://t.co/pk5lQweZAf — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 25, 2026

This is one of the most antisemitic things I've ever seen in a political ad, and it's for Abdul El-Sayed. The message: your life is hard, groceries are expensive, and the Jewish state is why. Total madness! — Simone Rodan-Benzaquen (@srodan) October 25, 2026

This is so unbelievably disgusting @TheDemocrats. You have become the party of antisemitic hate and blood libels!!! Don’t you dare ever call me for a donation again! @dscc @SenSchumer — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) October 25, 2026

I mean, all that's missing is a Sieg Heil salute and some swastikas.

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