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Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 26, 2026 3:00 PM
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Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race?
Rebellion PAC

We’ve heard them say it before: we’re not antisemitic; we’re just critical of Israel. We don’t hate Jews; we’re just opposed to the Benjamin Netanyahu government. Yeah, the problem is that, factually, that was untrue, and only morons or the obtuse believed it. You can be critical of the Netanyahu government, but when blood money and ‘dirty Jew’ overtures ooze from the talking points, we know what’s going on. Some of us remember high school history and the propaganda a certain national socialist party in Germany distributed in the 1930s. 

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The latest ad from Rebellion PAC, which supports Abdul El-Sayed, shows a couple shopping for groceries but unable to buy certain items, like eggs, because that money is going to Israel. The Israelis are to blame for the rise in the cost of living. 

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I mean, all that's missing is a Sieg Heil salute and some swastikas. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | ISRAEL
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