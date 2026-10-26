NYC Comptroller Sounds Alarm After 30,000 Private-Sector Jobs Left the City in Just Two Months

New York City's socialist experiment is going great. So great, in fact, that the city's comptroller, Mark Levine, is sounding the alarm after 30,000 private-sector jobs left the city in just two months. Levine calls the trend "concerning."

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NYC lost 30K private sector jobs in just 2 months as comptroller sounds alarm on 'concerning' trend https://t.co/F6oZfVRxaf pic.twitter.com/oJP5kT3141 — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2026

Here's more:

Private-sector employment dropped by 23,000 in September after losing 7,400 jobs in August — with gigs in finance and tourism leading the private sector in declines, according to a new report by City Comptroller Mark Levine’s office. “Despite a relatively strong tourism season, Leisure & Hospitality employment fell 7,700 in September alone and is down 17,000 jobs over the past year,” Levine wrote, calling the figures “concerning” across the board. The finance sector, one of the state’s biggest tax revenue drivers, shrank by nearly 6,000 positions in September.

Business owners said the grim figures are more than just numbers, detailing how rising costs have forced them to close up shop, leaving New Yorkers without jobs. “The costs just were so high,” said Sam Musovic, owner of Upper East Side cocktail bar Sojourn Social, who closed another business on West 72nd Street late last year, laying off about 100 workers.

Turns out socialism is very, very expensive.

But is Palestine 🇵🇸 free? 🤡 — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) October 24, 2026

That's what really matters here.

NYC is going to lose a lot more than 30k jobs by the time your 3rd world Muslim commie theatre kid is done with you. TERMINAL DECLINE is a phrase you better get used to. — BlueBloodBulldog (@AlapahaBulldog1) October 24, 2026

They're already laying the groundwork for the government takeover of property, so yes. Terminal decline is coming.

NYC embracing socialism has gone about as well as anyone would have expected. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) October 23, 2026

We all saw this coming.

Elections have consequences.

NYC Mayor Mamdani needs to make leaving NYC illegal.

Just like all the other communist countries. — J$D (@hope56506) October 23, 2026

That'll be next on the agenda.

30K private sector jobs gone in 2 months, and Mamdani's agenda hasn't even fully kicked in yet but here are the results. You can't vilify the people who build companies and then act surprised when they move them to Miami, Dallas, or Nashville. Brace yourself New York. https://t.co/MdNjTpBcNu — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) October 23, 2026

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When it fully kicks in, the collapse will be cataclysmic.

This city should be BOOMING- all our problems are self inflicted. The same retards that rejected Amazon’s HQ2 now want to fire 5000 local Amazon delivery guys- in the same week we fired all the horse carriage guys. I say fire the leftist politicians and watch NYC thrive again !!! https://t.co/bloSVUcpf9 — RealNewYorker212 (@RealNewYorker2) October 24, 2026

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

Abolish private companies -> lose private sector jobs -> grow entitlements = NYC is cooked https://t.co/i1xlmMeeAz — Jean (@queens_parents) October 24, 2026

As Margaret Thatcher said, the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money. And NYC is on track to do just that.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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