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NYC Comptroller Sounds Alarm After 30,000 Private-Sector Jobs Left the City in Just Two Months

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 9:30 AM
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NYC Comptroller Sounds Alarm After 30,000 Private-Sector Jobs Left the City in Just Two Months
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

New York City's socialist experiment is going great. So great, in fact, that the city's comptroller, Mark Levine, is sounding the alarm after 30,000 private-sector jobs left the city in just two months. Levine calls the trend "concerning."

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Private-sector employment dropped by 23,000 in September after losing 7,400 jobs in August — with gigs in finance and tourism leading the private sector in declines, according to a new report by City Comptroller Mark Levine’s office.

“Despite a relatively strong tourism season, Leisure & Hospitality employment fell 7,700 in September alone and is down 17,000 jobs over the past year,” Levine wrote, calling the figures “concerning” across the board.

The finance sector, one of the state’s biggest tax revenue drivers, shrank by nearly 6,000 positions in September.


Business owners said the grim figures are more than just numbers, detailing how rising costs have forced them to close up shop, leaving New Yorkers without jobs. 

“The costs just were so high,” said Sam Musovic, owner of Upper East Side cocktail bar Sojourn Social, who closed another business on West 72nd Street late last year, laying off about 100 workers.

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Turns out socialism is very, very expensive.

That's what really matters here.

They're already laying the groundwork for the government takeover of property, so yes. Terminal decline is coming.

We all saw this coming.

That'll be next on the agenda.

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When it fully kicks in, the collapse will be cataclysmic. 

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

As Margaret Thatcher said, the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money. And NYC is on track to do just that.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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News Topics ECONOMY | JOBS | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM
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