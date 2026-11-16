Republican Silver Linings Following the Democrat Thunderstorms

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth survives an impeachment vote.

Gas prices are coming down, even in energy-averse California, because President Trump has waged an effective military effort against the genocidal, megalomaniacal Iranian Ayatollah regime. Trump is not getting the thanks he deserves, but he got the job done.

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Tea Party favorite and MAGA stalwart Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4) has just been elected the minority leader for the Republican conference in the House of Representatives. For years, conservatives fought for one of their own to take the lead in Congress. Jordan has towered over his colleagues on key committees, and he is prepared to govern the House when Republicans regain the majority.

Democrat U.S. senators-elect have announced their opposition to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as majority leader. Adam Hamilton of Kansas is hewing as close a line as possible to the center because he knows he comes from a state that has not elected a Democrat U.S. senator in a century. James Talarico of Texas is not talking about trans kids, but he is pledging to cross the aisle and work with President Trump. Annie Andrews from South Carolina has recently denounced the Democratic socialists of America, setting herself up in opposition to the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democrat Party. In six years, the Red State Democratic U.S. senators will get swept out in a red wave. Bernie Moreno of Ohio told Sherrod Brown to rent, not buy, a home, since he will face reelection in 2028, and we can remove him then.

Congressional Democrats are boasting about their planned power plays come January, but Democratic Socialists of America DSA are doubling down on their demands, too. We can expect them to harass and bully Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) and Chuck Schumer until they get everything they want or some attempt at its passage. No doubt the Democrat majority conference will be divided more than ever: DSA radicals want to burn down the DNC, the moderates are hoping to get by without fanfare, and Red State Democrats know that they have to toe the line to the center if they hope to get reelected. Jeffries will not make any of them happy. Following the election of Muslim Brotherhood buddy Abdul El-Sayed to the US Senate, the Democrats’ antisemitism problem has only gotten worse. Expect more Jewish voters to defect to the GOP in the next election.

Speaking of which ...

The Democrat wins did not establish a clear presidential front-runner for 2028. I hate to admit it, but in a remote sense, I hoped that the Republicans would not do well in 2026. If Republicans defied history and Democrats faced another drubbing, all the DSA radicals would have been purged, and the DNC leadership would have rolled out the blue carpet for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the most centrist presidential candidate available who has won multiple times in a Trump-friendly state. Now that the DSA is feeling their strength, Shapiro doesn’t have a chance, aiding the GOP. The chaotic Democrat Congress is so out of touch with the needs and concerns of American citizens that they will overplay their hand, as Stephen Smith predicted. A Republican outside of the MAGA orbit who carries the policies can win the Presidency in 2028.

During the next term, don’t expect Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries to accomplish anything. DSA-aligned members will frustrate him, including the Squad radicals elected nearly a decade prior. American voters want economic relief, and they want it as soon as possible. Democrat powerbrokers want investigations, show trials, and impeachment of everything from Trump to his under secretary of the Navy. Voters will be sorely disappointed.

Other ridiculous rumblings suggest that the Democrats control enough states to eliminate the Electoral College. Nonsense! The national vote compact is meaningless because the United States Constitution still recognizes an Electoral College. They have to amend the Constitution. They need two-thirds majorities from both chambers of Congress, the president’s signature, plus approval from three-quarters of the state legislatures to agree. Good luck with that!

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We still have the United States Supreme Court and a growing list of victories from the 6-3 conservative majority, give or take a few wayward votes from some of Trump's recent appointees. Conservative superstar Justices Alito and Thomas are two of the eldest members of the Supreme Court, but will Republicans in the minority mean that Democrats can appoint two liberals? Let’s pray for their long-term well-being, everyone!

As for President Trump, he is not backing down. Big win right there! For decades, we’ve witnessed Republican presidents moderate their administrations in the face of major congressional losses. Not Trump! He just named Stephen Miller as his chief of staff, confirming for us that our President is in it to win it. The aggressive domestic agenda that we voted for will continue: deport all the illegal aliens, limit legal immigration, restore domestic production, and protect American heritage and culture. Miller is committed, and he is not afraid to make the case to the public, to the press, and to the politicians in Washington.

Despite the Blue Tsunami of Election 2026, silver linings abound for Republicans going into the next election season.

There is one negative: Soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader John Thune. He retained his leadership role, one of the most thankless roles in American politics, and he doesn’t deserve any. He can’t lead; he refuses to use any leverage; he doesn’t talk to the voters. He didn't get the job done then, and he will do even less now. He should have followed former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tactics, or read up on Paul Caro’s epic histories of Lyndon Baines Johnson’s mastery of the U.S. Senate. Thune’s supporters remain part of the problem, too. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) is an embarrassment. Sen. Lisa “Melted Alaska” Murkowski is a Democrat. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) is a get along to go along establishment type, as well.

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The U.S. Senate’s intransigence is part of a larger problem. U.S. senators get cozy with lobbyists and big interests after a few years, and voters don’t pay enough attention. The Framers created the United States Senate as an aristocratic chamber to represent the states, not the people. It's time to repeal the 17th Amendment and allow the legislatures to elect the U.S. senators again. At least we wouldn't suffer the consequences of brief eruptions of populist outrage, which saddle us with unrepresentative U.S. senators for six years.

Voters need to wake up, and they will have plenty of reasons to do so when a Democrat Congress and Democrat trifectas in key red states roll out their destructive, progressive agenda. When voters realize that they aren’t getting the economic relief and opportunity they were promised, they will swing back to the GOP big time in 2028.

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