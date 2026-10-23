The New York City Council Quietly Passed Measure to Aid Government-Seizure of Private Property

The New York City Council has passed a measure that's clearly laying the groundwork for the eventual government seizure of private property. The "Community Opportunity for Purchase Act" (COPA) requires some property owners to delay putting their properties on the open market for 90 days so "community land trusts" and nonprofits have an exclusive shot at buying them first.

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NYC Council quietly passes bill that forces owners to give nonprofits first dibs on buying their properties for 90 days https://t.co/JZyzU1YNDJ pic.twitter.com/cG9tghu5WF — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

Here's more:

But the new legislation, which was recycled by progressive Brooklyn lawmaker Sandy Nurse earlier this year, is a watered-down version of a prior proposal that included a much larger number of properties. Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) called the bill’s initial proposal an “attack on private real-estate ownership” in the five boroughs. “We’re sliding headfirst into a communist dystopia where the government and their apparatchik developers own all the property, and the rest of us get forced into perpetual rentorship, and this legislation is helping to get us there even quicker,” Ariola said at the time.

The tweaks brought some real estate groups on board with the legislation.

It's absolutely an attack on private real estate ownership. As of right now, this legislation impacts about 2,100 New York City buildings, down from 10,000 under the previous version of the bill. Former Mayor Eric Adams vetoed similar legislation before leaving office.

The board president of the Small Property Owners of New York Ann Korchak told The New York Post that this is "just a foot in the door."

"COPA, in any form, is a destructive housing policy for renters, owners, and affordable housing," she said. "COPA will devalue buildings, forcing small often immigrant and multigenerational owners to sell their buildings for pennies on the dollar."

That's the entire point. The socialists who run New York City want to devalue property. They want government to own it all. They're inching their way toward that goal.

The lawsuits will be fun when everyone gets to find out why the properties are "distressed". — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 22, 2026

"Distressed" will be a broad, sweeping term.

Seems unconstitutional — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 22, 2026

It likely is, and there will undoubtedly be lawsuits over this.

Cue up the lawsuits.



The government has no business regulating who you can and can't sell your property to. https://t.co/tgaZPVIT6Q — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) October 22, 2026

And yet they're trying this.

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Communism is rising at a predictable rate in New York City.



You clowns voted for this. https://t.co/i9laei0wMW — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 23, 2026

They did vote for this, and sometimes you get the government you voted for in a very harsh way.

Unconstitutional. Which is why Dems want to re-wrote the constitution every chance they get. https://t.co/UbD46jHcCZ — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 22, 2026

They see the Constitution as a barrier to their socialist ideals, so they have to destroy it. And they won't stop until they succeed.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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