Greta Thunberg: Return of the Useful Idiot

It’s not often that useful idiocy is on such a perfect display as it was recently, thanks to Greta Thunberg. If there were a picture next to ‘Useful Idiot’ in Merriam-Webster, it would surely be Greta’s.

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A little history on the term ‘useful idiot’ would be edifying. Many people misattribute the phrase to Vladimir Lenin or Joseph Stalin, but proper credit should go to a hardline anti- Communist Italian politician and statesman, Mario Scelba. He was prime minister of Italy briefly between 1954 and 1955. He coined the term as Interior Minister in 1948, when he was criticizing the Italian Socialist Leader Pietro Nenni, who had sidled up to the Italian Communists for short-term political gain. Scelba called Nenni the “No. 1 useful idiot assisting Communist aspirations to control Italy.”

Today, the term “useful idiot” has become very useful. It encapsulates in two words the entire profile of people like Greta Thunberg – unwitting dupes of low intellectual output and little life experience, whose thought processes are emotionally based, rather than rationally driven, and whose activism is then exploited by more intelligent individuals trying to advance a nefarious agenda.

The sight of Greta, captured in a new documentary, laughing at “climate change” activists who are still protesting, well, supposed climate change, is deeply instructive. At only 15, Greta had launched a climate change organization in Sweden in 2018 called Fridays for Future, whose members spout the usual nonsensical babble about “man- caused climate change”. An interviewer tells Greta that there is a demonstration occurring in Berlin by Fridays for Future. Greta is shocked to hear this. “Is it? S***. Really? They still do that?” She nearly splits her side laughing at her moronic followers.

You see, that whole “climate change” thing for Greta is so passé. She’s moved on to bigger and better things, like “Justice for Palestine.” Never mind the millions of mindless students who followed in the path of the “old” Greta – skipping out of school to join protests against the evil capitalists who were contaminating their planet by burning fossil fuels, along with dastardly flatulating cows emitting methane gas and, for that matter, human beings who had the audacity to exhale “toxic” CO2. These young people cherish the virtue-signaling points they derive from their protest efforts.

Greta’s guffawing at her former comrades illustrates the ephemeral nature of any cause embraced by useful idiots. The exploitation of massive numbers of useful idiots has long been recognized as an effective weapon in advancing geopolitical aims. The former Soviet Union, for example, funded anti-nuclear protests in Europe in the 1970s after the United States developed something called the neutron bomb.

The neutron bomb was a nuclear weapon designed to address the massive threat posed to the West by the overwhelming number of tanks the Soviets could deploy against Western Europe in the event of a Soviet invasion. The unique feature of the neutron bomb was that it emits a tremendous amount of neutrons, which kill humans, while minimizing blast damage to structures. The strategic thinking of the neutron bomb was that we could destroy Soviet tank crews and infantry rolling through Western European cities, while minimizing the blast effect to buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure. Brutal logic, but quite ingenious in the stark, if somewhat mad, strategizing required in nuclear doctrine formulation.

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The Soviets knew they could not compete with the West in scientific and military innovation. Their solution to the neutron bomb dilemma was quite ingenious in its own way: Exploit the mushy minds of Western youths by using disinformation to reframe the neutron bomb as a capitalist tool, destroying human life while sparing property – in the Marxist view, capitalism’s ultimate evil idol.

The KGB’s “active measures” department used a multi-vectored approach to insert this propagandistic moral framing around the neutron bomb into Western minds – via Soviet “friendly” (i.e., leftist) mainstream journalists, like Walter Pincus of the Washington Post, communist parties in Eastern Europe, and “peace activist” organizations in Western Europe that were directly funded by the Soviet Union, like the World Peace Council.

A wonderful book, "Disinformation: Former Spy Chief Reveals Secret Strategies for Undermining Freedom, Attacking Religion, and Promoting Terrorism," co-authored by Prof. Ronald Rychlak and Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, details the Soviet active measures tactics in Europe and elsewhere in the Cold War years. Gen. Pacepa, a very senior official in the Romanian Secret Service, was the highest-ranking defector from the Soviet bloc when he defected in Bonn, West Germany, in July 1978. His disclosures to Western intelligence on Soviet propaganda tactics and intelligence operations were invaluable. His book exposes the widespread funding of left-wing “activist” groups throughout Europe in the decades before the collapse of the Soviet Union, whose efforts were pervasive and staggeringly effective. Nobody understood the power of ideology better than the Marxist ideologues, and they used it in the form of disinformation.

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And true to form, feckless U.S. President Jimmy Carter caved to the “peace activists” caterwauling against the neutron bomb in massive protests across Europe, who had convinced the equally feckless leaders of Western European countries that the neutron bomb was a “capitalist” bomb. Carter pulled the plug on plans to develop and deploy this new weapon, which would have severely degraded the Soviets’ numerical advantage in their armored warfare capabilities.

The Soviets used similar psychological techniques when a vigorous Ronald Reagan came into office in 1981 and revived development of Pershing II and MX missiles, as well as the B-1 bomber. As recounted by journalist John Barron in 1982, the KGB got back to work and fired up the useful idiots of Western Europe through its active measures programs once again. Using its proxy, the World Peace Council, the Soviets turned out 250,000 young protesters onto the streets of Bonn, 350,000 in Amsterdam, and 400,000 in Madrid. It appears there hasn’t been any shortage of Greta Thunbergs.

Fortunately, Ronald Reagan was made of sterner stuff than Jimmy Carter and did not buckle.

These techniques to mobilize vast numbers of easily manipulable people are known in intelligence circles as “narrative warfare.” Today, it is much easier to carry out narrative warfare using social media.

Whenever we see large numbers of young people clamoring over this rage du jour or that, we would do well to remember the sight of Greta roaring with laughter at those fools who chose to follow her only a few short years ago and never got the memo that Greta just doesn’t care about them or their cause anymore. This cause too shall pass.

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William F. Marshall has been an intelligence analyst and investigator in the government, private, and non-profit sectors for 40 years. He is a senior investigator for Judicial Watch, Inc., and has been a contributor to Townhall, American Thinker, Epoch Times, The Federalist, American Greatness, and other publications. His work has been featured on CBS News 48 Hours and NBC News Dateline. (The views expressed are the author’s alone, and not necessarily those of Judicial Watch.)

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