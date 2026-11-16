Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

I can’t tell you with any certainty who’s going to win the Republican nomination in 2028, but I can tell you with some certainty who it won’t be. If you had asked me the Monday before the cl*********k that was the midterm elections, I would’ve told you two things about the next GOP nominee. He was going to be whoever Donald Trump picked, and that it was probably going to be JD Vance. But I don’t know if those things are true anymore. That’s not a hit on JD or Trump, for that matter. It’s just recognizing reality. There are consequences for losing a midterm election so decisively – and we did lose it. It wasn’t cheating or any other mysterious conspiracy that conveniently relieves us of having to admit that we didn’t do what our voters wanted us to do, and they let us know it in the only way that would make us listen.

Advertisement

Of course, you’ve got to consider whether some of the people angling for 2028 want the silver chalice. Anybody who decides to get in on it may end up having people say, “He chose poorly,” but that’s probably not going to deter anybody. Shooters shoot; it makes sense to take your shot. If you’re on a major party ticket, you can win. Just ask President Trump. Remember in the run-up to 2016 when the New York Times told us there was a 91 percent chance of victory for Felonia Millhous Von Pantsuit? If you can do it, you might as well roll the dice. Worst case, you spend $1 billion of other people’s money and waste a couple of years on the road begging for votes.

Everybody’s got to make their own calculation. Just understand that everybody in politics sees himself entering Donald Trump’s new ballroom to the strains of “Hail to the Chief.” And now that the midterms have blown the race wide open, you’re going to see Republicans tossing their hats in the ring, and not just MAGA hats.

Let’s start with the Big Three. And here’s the thing – all three of them would make tremendous presidents. I mean, they’d be incredible. But they all occupy different lanes and have different strengths and weaknesses.

JD Vance remains the current frontrunner even after Stupor Tuesday. It makes sense for him to go for it – he’s never going to be vice president to a Republican again. But there are reasons he might not. He’s got young kids, and he's pretty young himself. If he thinks the voters in 2028 are going to hold their noses, like they held their noses in the midterms, and support a Democrat over someone seen as continuing the Trump Era, he might forgo this cycle to spend more time with the family. If a Democrat wins, he comes back in 2032 promising a return to good times. If a Republican wins, even for two terms, he’s still young enough to give it a shot in 2036.

I’m betting he runs, because everybody wants to be president and this might be his best shot. It also might be his worst shot. After all, his post-midterm post-mortem could be seen as slightly distancing himself from the president he serves so loyally. He’s got to distance himself from the president at some point. Trump might take offense, but JD has to create his own identity beyond that of a loyal understudy with anti-neocon leanings, and those leanings have made some people distrust him.

There are a lot of Republicans who really don’t like JD; they think the fact that he was friends with Tucker Carlson and refuses to ostentatiously trash the guy means he is somehow as nutty as Tucker’s become. I respect a guy who refuses to go against his buddies just because people demand he do so, but the inclusion of his conclusion that unwavering support for Israel will hurt the Republican Party is a problem for a lot of us voters. I like Israel. It’s fighting our war against the subhuman Third World savages who will eventually come for us. I get being anti-war, but sometimes war is thrust upon you. And this is one of those times. This issue will be a key debate in the coming primaries.

Marco Rubio says he won’t run if JD runs. That may be true today – he may be wanting to make some money out in the real world, because politicians don’t make real money, at least not honestly. But it might not be true tomorrow. He may be playing coy. If JD stumbles but stays in, Rubio might find a critical mass of Republicans demanding he jump into the race. He’s kind of the normal conservative, not a sissy like the old Bushies, but not a bomb-thrower either. Yet being traditional, as opposed to populist, hasn’t played out the way the establishment types promised. No one was more normal than Ashley Hinson, John Husted, or Mike Rogers – none of them had to go on TV and deny being a witch – and they all got creamed. Still, Marco might appeal to those suburbanites who used to vote Republican before they got their collective sissy dander up over Trump and his mean tweets. Just don’t write Marco off. If it looks like JD isn’t cutting it and he sees a lane for himself, it would be hard to say no to a draft.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis is fantastic in every way, but after his defeat in 2024, a lot of MAGA guys hate him – unreasonably in my view. The guy’s party organizational work saved Florida from being inundated by the blue tsunami. After the fall of Texas, thanks in significant part to the bumbling of Governor Greg Abbott and the Republicans who got a little too fat and lazy after 32 years of unbroken success, Florida is now the capital of red America. This is due to Ron.

And he’s come out of the gate swinging. His critique of the party after the midterms differed from JD’s but was just as uncompromising. You can’t watch him on TV and not see that he’s positioning himself for a run, even if he’s denied the latest Washington Post report that he’s already making calls. Until the midterms, I didn’t think he would. But now, I don’t see any way that he doesn’t eventually get in. Can he win? He’s a little off-putting to some people, but he’s the guy who’s not running because of his vibe. He’s not a populist rebel like JD or a calm, reassuring normie like Marco. What he’s selling is super-ultra-mega competence. And maybe America will be ready to buy.

Now, those are the big dogs. Those are the three to watch, but they’re not the only ones who will run. There are others who are set to go, and frankly, they’re delusional. But of course, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton were both delusional when they first ran. They won. So, these dark horses are worth looking at, and in some cases, laughing at.

Ted Cruz is no laughing matter. The guy is a genius. He’s a great senator. But he’s also ambitious. He desperately wants to be president. It consumes his soul. It consumes his wife’s soul. Except here’s the thing. He’s never gonna be president. Now, this is a guy I like a lot – I gave him money. But he’s had a trial run, and as good as he is, it just didn’t work. He didn’t connect. People don’t dig his vibe. Maybe it’s because he’s so smart and he knows it. Maybe because he doesn’t look like he comes from central casting. I don’t know what it is, and it doesn’t matter. All that matters is winning in 2028, and Ted Cruz isn’t going to win in 2028. I just hope he can win in 2030 when his Texas Senate seat is open again.

Advertisement

There’s talk about Tom Cotton. He just won reelection, which puts him ahead of a bunch of his peers. But Arkansas isn’t a huge state, though Bill Clinton used it as his springboard. He doesn’t bring any new Electoral College votes to the table, and his recent shenanigans messing with Donald Trump’s judicial nominations have annoyed people. There’s one central question that he needs to answer. Why Tom Cotton? That’s not a diss on Tom Cotton. He’s an Army guy, which is cool. He would be a good president, no question. But what is the imperative for Tom Cotton? There’s an answer to that for each of the Big Three, yet Tom Cotton hasn’t carved out anything that makes him different from a bunch of other senators, other than he’s younger.

There’s talk about Glenn Youngkin, the former governor of Virginia. He’s a moderate guy who might appeal to those fussy suburbanites. He doesn’t scare people. He’s competent, but if he gets elected, he’s not going to make any waves. He’s not going to purge the bureaucracy or get into sticky culture war fights. What he’ll probably do is hark back to the old Republican model of the sober manager of America’s inevitable decline. Oh, and he didn’t hand Virginia over to another Republican. His GOP would-be successor lost in 2025. That’s bad. We need winners. Yeah, he won in Virginia when the stars aligned, but he’s not gonna bring that state’s Electoral College votes along with him. I doubt the base wants a guy like Youngkin; he lost in 2012 when he was named Mitt Romney. Despite the cheering of those who prefer genteel managerial types over hardcore knuckle brawlers, with apologies to The Clash, phony Youngkinmania has bitten the dust.

And then there are the guys who were going nowhere fast. Can you believe Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia, actually thinks he could be president? That delusion alone is disqualifying. The fact that he’s listening to the consultants whispering in his ear that America’s clamoring for a guy who turned a reliable red state into a blue one while angling for regime media cred by dissing Donald Trump is exactly why he’s going nowhere fast. But the biggest problem is his character. If he had run for Senate, he might’ve had a better chance to win this cycle. But he didn’t. He chose his own ambitions over the chance to help protect America from Jon Ossoff. The guy he tried to recruit in his place was just an embarrassment. Republican voters are going to look for somebody who cares about them more than he cares about himself, and Kemp fails that test.

Advertisement

Add to that the ridiculous Don Bacon (R-Ukraine), who somehow imagines that the Republican Party is going to nominate the guy whose platform consists of giving more money to Zelensky and complaining about how other Republicans don’t have enough principles. That kind of crowds out Mike Pence, whose campaign strategy would be to tell us all how much we’ve disappointed him. Maybe he could pick David French as his running mate and break the gender barrier. And of course, there’s Thomas Massie, the libertarian. Of course, he won’t run on the Libertarian Party ticket because everybody hates libertarians, mostly because of libertarians like Thomas Massie. Maybe, before he runs, he’ll get around to releasing that Epstein list. And if he does run, I can just see the slogan for him and his running mate Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Take that, Jews!”

Oh, I almost forgot about Chris Christie, which is weird because he's enormous and you can't ignore him even if you want to, which I do. However, apparently there's a groundswell of support for Chris Christie running, which consists entirely of Chris Christie. Of course, the only office he could ever hope to win is mascot for Golden Corral.

Others get talked about, but I don’t think any of them will actually run. I don’t think Donald Trump Jr. is going to do it, though people keep polling him. I think the Republicans are done with dynasties despite his qualities. Nikki Haley may come back and try again, but she’s basically a more masculine Bill Kristol before he went Full Democrat. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets mentioned, but she stepped in it with her dumb ad about how America’s big problem is young white guys. She’s really running for vice president.

They say Josh Hawley might run, but there doesn’t seem to be a lane for him with JD in the way. Others mentioned include Pete Hegseth, but the Pentagon needs him to finish turning the American military back into a military organization that wins wars instead of conducting social experiments. Perhaps Vivek Ramaswamy will want to see if he can extend his unbroken track record of failure: “Vivek 2028 - Hey, I’m Due!”

Advertisement

The bottom line is we have a strong bench. We have some major and not-so-major candidates who would make terrific chief executives. Until the midterms, I leaned toward believing this would be a coronation. Now it looks like it’ll be a street fight, and that’s OK. Let’s let the candidates make their cases. Let’s see who’s tough and who wilts under pressure. After all, pressure makes diamonds, right? But this is serious business. The communists want to ruin this country. We need to win. That’s our criteria. That’s the only thing that matters.

Kurt’s new action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” has been unleashed!

Get it now and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.