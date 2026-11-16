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Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 1:30 PM
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Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has his sights set on 2028. A few months ago, he said the Democrats were the true party of freedom, and now he's looking to the future with an eye on doing away with the "status quo." To do away with that, he wants to amend the Constitution, change our laws, and make "investments."

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Speaking at Denver's "What's Next" conference, Shapiro said, "We cannot be limited by the status quo. Laws will need to be changed. Investments will be necessary. And if we have to amend the Constitution to make it happen, well, so be it."

"That's how we stand up to the arsonists and the opportunists," he continued, "the ones who never met a culture war they didn't exploit. The ones who hook our kids on feeds full of slop. The ones who play footsie with white supremacists at home and abroad. Who fall for honey traps and compromise our security. The ones who were born on third base and think baseball should have never been integrated."

Not a single reporter will ask him to explain or clarify these remarks, which are a massive boatload of projection.

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The good news is that amending the Constitution requires many states to agree. That won't happen.

It is tyranny.

All of them?

They won't be honest about it. That's why they talk about "slop" and "white supremacists" and never directly answer the question.

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He is not a moderate.

He really is letting the mask slip here.

Probably.

There is nothing moderate about this Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOSH SHAPIRO | PENNSYLVANIA
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