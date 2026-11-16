Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has his sights set on 2028. A few months ago, he said the Democrats were the true party of freedom, and now he's looking to the future with an eye on doing away with the "status quo." To do away with that, he wants to amend the Constitution, change our laws, and make "investments."

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As we look to the future, we can’t be limited by the status quo. Laws will need to change. Investments will be necessary.



And if we have to amend the Constitution to make it happen, so be it. pic.twitter.com/QOXM53IP5X — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 13, 2026

Speaking at Denver's "What's Next" conference, Shapiro said, "We cannot be limited by the status quo. Laws will need to be changed. Investments will be necessary. And if we have to amend the Constitution to make it happen, well, so be it."

"That's how we stand up to the arsonists and the opportunists," he continued, "the ones who never met a culture war they didn't exploit. The ones who hook our kids on feeds full of slop. The ones who play footsie with white supremacists at home and abroad. Who fall for honey traps and compromise our security. The ones who were born on third base and think baseball should have never been integrated."

Not a single reporter will ask him to explain or clarify these remarks, which are a massive boatload of projection.

We’re not amending the Constitution just because you find it inconvenient to grab more power — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 14, 2026

The good news is that amending the Constitution requires many states to agree. That won't happen.

How is this not Tyranny?



Anyone!? — SirThermosMargarine, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) November 14, 2026

It is tyranny.

Hmmm, let's see... which Constitutional protections do these fascist Democrats not want people to have anymore?



Free speech?



A secure border?



States' rights?



Wonder when they'll elaborate... — torquemada (@torquemada70421) November 15, 2026

All of them?

They need to start explaining what, exactly, they find wrong with the constitution.



This is a mainstream, supposedly moderate, Democrat governor. And he’s talking about constitutional changes.



Every single Democrat in the country needs to start answering real questions about… https://t.co/Qp6WyZuSZM — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 15, 2026

They won't be honest about it. That's why they talk about "slop" and "white supremacists" and never directly answer the question.

It’s not even two weeks after the election Josh Shapiro already talking about skipping past laws and changing the Constitution to give Democrats the power they want.



His true colors are shining through. Never forget how radical Democrats are. https://t.co/2VSb2vEqK5 — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) November 14, 2026

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He is not a moderate.

My little fascist governor is so overlooked on the worst governor lists it's insane https://t.co/0aKRepW34z — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 14, 2026

He really is letting the mask slip here.

Oh great.



Jail for the misinformationists ? https://t.co/HR25gEj9Yv — Anish Koka, MD (@anish_koka) November 14, 2026

Probably.

The “moderate democrats” as soon as they have a trifecta: https://t.co/g5OuxdawRm — Patrick “Pistol” McGillicuddy II (@pat_pistol_ii) November 14, 2026

There is nothing moderate about this Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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