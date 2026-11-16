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John Kennedy Wants One Last Crack at Passing the SAVE America Act. Here's the Problem.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 16, 2026 7:00 AM
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John Kennedy Wants One Last Crack at Passing the SAVE America Act. Here's the Problem.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is a patriot. He’s also elite at dropping one-liners that should leave you rolling on the floor laughing. But he was all business over the weekend regarding the lame-duck session, during which the GOP is trying to get as much done as possible before heading into the wilderness, potentially for years, amid the new Democrat majority on the Hill. 

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A part of me is screaming right now: NOW, you people want to work. By that, I’m mostly talking about Senate Republicans who partially contributed to the 2026 midterm wipeout by doing next to nothing on the core pieces of the Trump agenda. Confirming judges is fine, but failing to pass things like the SAVE America Act was inexcusable. John Thune just sat on it, saw the mountain he had to climb to pass it, and did nothing. Thune, of course, thought this was going to be a biblical battle — you didn’t want the fight.

Kennedy wants one last crack at it as the GOP mulls another reconciliation attempt, though he was candid about its chances. There are some GOP RINO traitors who oppose the bill. We can’t do a stand-alone because it won’t get Democrat votes — the legislative filibuster is going away next year, by the way, so that play is out, Senate GOP. The Louisiana Republican would rather try than do nothing out of fear of losing:

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What have we got to lose? This will be the last chance for years. Fix bayonets and let’s ride. 

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News Topics GOP | JOHN KENNEDY | JOHN THUNE | RECONCILIATION | SENATE
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