Democrats Will Control All Border States Next Year. Here's What They Have Planned

Democrats will control every House district touching Mexico and all four border state governorships after the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats also swept attorney general races in each of these states.

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The outcome of the midterms will undoubtedly have some serious ramifications for President Donald Trump’s immigration and border security agenda.

The last time Democrats controlled each border state was in 1979.

Texas is the state that matters most. Gina Hinojosa will become the first Democrat governor since the 1990s when she takes office next year. She has already vowed to reconsider Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which was aimed at helping the White House secure the border and apprehend illegal aliens.

“We need a review of Operation Lone Star.” She also told CNN: “We need secure borders, absolutely, but targeting hard-working long-standing members of our community is not making us more secure.”

History was made last night.



For months, we were saying that 2026 was the most consequential midterm election of our lifetimes.



Unfortunately, we were right. Sometimes history is to be celebrated; other times, it is to be mourned. Always, it must be reckoned with.



2026 was… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 4, 2026

Republicans in the state legislature are scrambling to limit the incoming governor’s administration before the lame duck session ends. State Rep. Brian Harrison urged Abbott to convene a special session to rein in the governor’s emergency powers.

🚨 I call on Gov. Abbott to IMMEDIATELY convene a special session to REIN IN EXECUTIVE EMERGENCY POWERS… before Gina Hinojosa is sworn in!



Republicans lost last night, but Democrats were not sworn in.



We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the… pic.twitter.com/T3DINhlLZa — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) November 4, 2026

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grishman declared that federal mass deportation efforts involving the military or National Guard are unconstitutional and said state authorities “aren’t going to cooperate.”

California Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra has taken a hardline stance against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. He vowed to “police the immigration police” and seek prosecutions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they violate state laws.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has also criticized the Trump administration, accusing it of using heavy-handed tactics while carrying out enforcement operations.

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