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Multiple Bank Outages Occurring Nationwide – Here's What We Know

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 16, 2026 2:13 PM
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Multiple Bank Outages Occurring Nationwide – Here's What We Know
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

There are reportedly outages at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase banks, including online banking, according to the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

Few details are known about the outage, but a Chase spokesperson told the AP that it is related to a “technical issue.”

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As of 2:30pm ET, the website Downdetector also shows US Bank, J.P. Morgan, Capital One, Truist and Zelle as having a high number of reported issues. 

Outages have dominated the headlines this week in the United States, especially with the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday and the Microsoft Outlook outage last week. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday there is “no connection” between the Outlook and the FAA situation. 

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Townhall has reached out to Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America for comment. 

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