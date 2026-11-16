Multiple Bank Outages Occurring Nationwide – Here's What We Know

There are reportedly outages at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase banks, including online banking, according to the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

Few details are known about the outage, but a Chase spokesperson told the AP that it is related to a “technical issue.”

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As of 2:30pm ET, the website Downdetector also shows US Bank, J.P. Morgan, Capital One, Truist and Zelle as having a high number of reported issues.

BREAKING: Major U.S. banks are facing reports of widespread service disruptions, with some Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo customers unable to access their accounts. Chase acknowledges an ongoing issue as thousands of outage reports surface online. The extent and cause of the disruptions remain unclear. Download the FOX News app to follow this developing story: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2026

Outages have dominated the headlines this week in the United States, especially with the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday and the Microsoft Outlook outage last week. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday there is “no connection” between the Outlook and the FAA situation.

BREAKING: Chase admits it's scrambling to fix an online banking issue as customers at Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank report outages right now. "It appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking," Chase told a customer. "Please try again at a later time." Downdetector is also flagging problems with Zelle. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: CHASE BANK announces all users "have access to their accounts and FUNDS" "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” It's being called a "TECHNICAL ISSUE" for now. Users have been reporting issues at a flurry of other banks. MANY people say they can't even log on for now, but that could be resolving soon — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2026

Townhall has reached out to Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America for comment.

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