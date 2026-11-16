Ron DeSantis Bashes City for Shutting Down St. Patrick's Day Funding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the City of Delray Beach after it announced it would not organize, fund, sponsor, promote, or market its St. Patrick’s Day parade or its annual Pride festival in 2027 to avoid running afoul of state law banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

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The parade has run for almost 60 years and draws up to 100,000 people to the area.

DeSantis blasted the city’s announcement, calling it a form of “malicious compliance.”

What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify.

We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat.

Delray Beach is engaging in “malicious compliance.” What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 13, 2026

The city pointed to Senate Bill 1134, which prohibits counties and municipalities from funding, promoting, or taking official actions related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It defines DEI to include references to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation. In the analysis's words, SB 1134 “prohibits counties and municipalities from funding, promoting, or taking official actions such as adopting ordinances, resolutions, rules, regulations, programs, or policies, related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The law empowers residents to sue a county or municipality that violates the measure, which will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The city of Delray Beach in Florida announced it was scrapping next year's popular St. Patrick's Day parade, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors, as well as its Pride event. @ABC News' @DannyNewTV has the details. https://t.co/u49WmCzk2L pic.twitter.com/Ogz56fPLHV — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 13, 2026

Commissioner Juli Casale said the city identified a private funding source for the parade. The city further stated that its decision was not budgetary but a matter of compliance with state law, and that St. Patrick's Day does not qualify for the law's exemption for federal holidays.

Mayor Tom Carney, a Republican of Irish descent whose family helped underwrite the parade in its early years, is trying to keep it alive with private funds. “I’ve said it’s ingrained in the DNA of Delray and I do mean that,” he said.

During an interview with NPR, Carney said, “The legislation has unintended consequences.”

Since St. Patrick’s Day is an ethnic heritage celebration, one could argue that Florida’s laws, along with others, would prohibit government spending on the event. It appears the city just wants to avoid the headache.

But, the reality is that government shouldn’t be pouring taxpayer funds into these celebrations to begin with. Going the private route is the right move, regardless of the reason.

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