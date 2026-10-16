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'I Don't Know Anything': David Crowley Is Lying to Hide His Extreme Abortion Agenda

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 8:30 AM
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'I Don't Know Anything': David Crowley Is Lying to Hide His Extreme Abortion Agenda
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

This should be another campaign ad for Tom Tiffany, because his Democrat opponent David Crowley just said the most honest thing of his entire campaign: "I don't know anything."

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Crowley is the same guy who refused to answer how much his BadgerCare expansion would cost (hint: it's billions of dollars), in an interview that was so awkward it looked like a bad Saturday Night Live skit. In that same interview, he was pressed on his views on abortion, which Crowley said he wants to be enshrined in the Wisconsin state constitution. 

Right now, the state prohibits abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and the vast majority of Americans support such limits. Does David Crowley? He won't say.

"Your Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany, says you want unlimited abortion access up to nine months. Is that true?" asked reporter Vanessa Kjeldsen.

"That is absolutely not true," Crowley replied. "But I think this speaks directly to the fact that Congressman Tom Tiffany is willing to go above and beyond to distract, to divide, and quite frankly just to lie about my record and lie about who I am."

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"So you don't want abortion unlimited up to nine months, but what is the cut off for you?" Kjeldsen asked.

"Look, I think that's a decision that needs to be between and a patient and their healthcare provider," Crowley said, not answering the question.

"So in those circumstances, after 20 weeks, it should be a possibility for Wisconsin women?" Kjeldsen pressed Crowley.

"You should probably ask a doctor that," Crowley answered. "I don't know anything."

The answer is yes: David Crowley would back extreme abortion policies that would allow abortion at all nine months of pregnancy.

That's the extremist position. There is no medical condition in the third trimester that requires killing the baby to save the life of the mother. Delivering the baby, yes. But killing the baby, no.

They just want abortion up to the moment of birth.

That should be on his campaign signs, frankly.

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And Crowley knows. He authored a bill to allow unlimited abortion in the state of Wisconsin.

Under the 2017 Assembly Bill 656, Crowley would have eliminated informed consent and the 24-hour waiting period, the ban on post-20-week abortions, physician presence for abortion drugs, lifted the ban on exchange plan abortion coverage, repealed the admitting privileges requirements for abortion providers, and removed certain criminal penalties for destroying an unborn child.

That's his agenda.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | PRO-LIFE | WISCONSIN
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