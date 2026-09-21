David Crowley's Debate Demand Shows He Is Nervous About November's Election

Democrat David Crowley is demanding more debates with his Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany. Crowley claims it's because Tiffany doesn't want to explain to Wisconsin voters why he "gutted" healthcare, by which Crowley means "ended healthcare for illegal aliens."

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Here's Crowley's taunt.

@TomTiffanyWI keeps dodging debates because he doesn’t want to explain to Wisconsinites why he voted to gut their healthcare. pic.twitter.com/283ce2duJx — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) September 20, 2026

"Tom Tiffany doesn't wanna debate me," Crowley said. "Why? Because he can't explain why he voted for the 'Big Ugly Bill' that cut a trillion dollars for Medicaid and for Medicare and is forcing many of our seniors to figure out how they're gonna afford coverage."

That's just not true. This writer knows several seniors, including her mother. None saw cuts to their Medicare. This was meant to target illegal aliens.

"As County Executive, we have done everything that we can to make healthcare that much more affordable," he continued. "We expanded mental health care to make sure not just our adults but also young people can get access to the care that they need. And you know what we're gonna do? We're gonna make sure that we expand healthcare across the state of Wisconsin."

Translation: raise your taxes to give "free" healthcare to illegal aliens and others.

But don't forget that at the beginning of this year, Crowley failed to renew the contract with UnitedHealthcare, meaning county employees and retirees risked losing health and pharmacy coverage.

That did put this writer's mother at risk, as she's got healthcare through the County retiree program.

If @DavidCCrowley is talking, he’s lying. @TomTiffanyWI got illegals off Medicaid.



Remember Crowley wants taxpayers to pay for illegals to get benefits.



And, even Crowley’s hometown paper covered his gross incompetence that put county workers at “catastrophic risk” because… https://t.co/8ncNpOKG2j pic.twitter.com/Me0HK5jA94 — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) September 21, 2026

In fact, the Journal Sentinel called it "catastrophic risk."

You want me to pay premiums for illegals and people who won’t work, in addition to my own.



Democrats should never talk about health care again. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) September 20, 2026

Democrats call this "fairness."

It's a rule of thumb in politics that the person requesting debates is losing the race.

Name one legal American citizen that can't get health care, Davey. — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) September 20, 2026

He can't.

We kicked illegal aliens off Medicaid, and we all know you support taxpayers paying for their benefits.



We also enacted common-sense work requirements, which 80% of Wisconsin voters supported.



Meanwhile, you can’t even complete your own county’s health care contract on time. https://t.co/VC82RbQcEC pic.twitter.com/AzZ3m4Wmqh — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 20, 2026

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See? Tiffany can explain why he voted to kick illegals off healthcare — something Democrats said they didn't get, anyway.

It's also a political rule of thumb that the person demanding more debates is losing.

It is generally acknowledged in political circles that the candidate who wants to do more debates believes he is losing the race. https://t.co/PPyT9q0lP3 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 21, 2026

That's how it usually goes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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