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David Crowley's Debate Demand Shows He Is Nervous About November's Election

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 11:30 AM
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David Crowley's Debate Demand Shows He Is Nervous About November's Election
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Democrat David Crowley is demanding more debates with his Republican opponent, Tom Tiffany. Crowley claims it's because Tiffany doesn't want to explain to Wisconsin voters why he "gutted" healthcare, by which Crowley means "ended healthcare for illegal aliens." 

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Here's Crowley's taunt.

"Tom Tiffany doesn't wanna debate me," Crowley said. "Why? Because he can't explain why he voted for the 'Big Ugly Bill' that cut a trillion dollars for Medicaid and for Medicare and is forcing many of our seniors to figure out how they're gonna afford coverage."

That's just not true. This writer knows several seniors, including her mother. None saw cuts to their Medicare. This was meant to target illegal aliens.

"As County Executive, we have done everything that we can to make healthcare that much more affordable," he continued. "We expanded mental health care to make sure not just our adults but also young people can get access to the care that they need. And you know what we're gonna do? We're gonna make sure that we expand healthcare across the state of Wisconsin."

Translation: raise your taxes to give "free" healthcare to illegal aliens and others.

But don't forget that at the beginning of this year, Crowley failed to renew the contract with UnitedHealthcare, meaning county employees and retirees risked losing health and pharmacy coverage.

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That did put this writer's mother at risk, as she's got healthcare through the County retiree program.

In fact, the Journal Sentinel called it "catastrophic risk."

Democrats call this "fairness."

It's a rule of thumb in politics that the person requesting debates is losing the race.

He can't.

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See? Tiffany can explain why he voted to kick illegals off healthcare — something Democrats said they didn't get, anyway.

It's also a political rule of thumb that the person demanding more debates is losing.

That's how it usually goes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | WISCONSIN
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