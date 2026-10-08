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How Bad Are the Internals? David Crowley Pivots to Abortion in Desperate Move to Save His Campaign

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 4:30 PM
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How Bad Are the Internals? David Crowley Pivots to Abortion in Desperate Move to Save His Campaign
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Things must not be good for David Crowley's campaign. It's the only reason why he's pulling out the abortion card this late in the governor's race, and going all-in on an extreme position to codify child-murder in Wisconsin's state constitution. Right now, state law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks gestation — a position supported by the vast majority of Americans.

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Crowley's proposed amendment would likely make abortion a right at all stages of pregnancy, and we know this because his campaign won't share the details of what would undoubtedly be an extreme policy.

Here's more:

Democratic candidate for governor David Crowley is pushing for a constitutional amendment that he says would establish a right to abortion access in Wisconsin, potentially opening the door to overturning a state law that limits abortion access to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Crowley, who is the Milwaukee County executive, is proposing the amendment idea to lawmakers in the last month of the election as he seeks to draw a contrast with Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany.

Crowley would not answer when asked repeatedly by reporters about whether the proposal would have the effect of overturning the 20-week abortion law, nor did his campaign provide sample language of the amendment he wants lawmakers to send to voters.

“We know that this is a critical issue that is affecting women all across the state of Wisconsin, and so I look forward to working with the Legislature as soon as I’m sworn in,” he said at a campaign event in Milwaukee.

If elected governor, Crowley would have no role outside of advocacy in turning the proposal into a part of the state constitution. A constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and go to voters before it can be implemented. Governors cannot approve or veto the measures.

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Crowley says the issue is about making sure his daughters don't have fewer rights than their grandmother.

That's just not true, of course. His daughters have just as many rights; abortion is not one of them and never was. Even the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade couched it as a right to privacy.

Democrats portrayed him as the moderate option to Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. He's not. He's just as radical, and the mask is absolutely off.

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The vast majority of Americans oppose abortion in the second and third trimesters. Wisconsin's 20-week abortion ban falls squarely in the middle of the second trimester. David Crowley's push to upend that ban and likely allow abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy is extreme, and voters know it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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