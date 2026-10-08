How Bad Are the Internals? David Crowley Pivots to Abortion in Desperate Move to Save His Campaign

Things must not be good for David Crowley's campaign. It's the only reason why he's pulling out the abortion card this late in the governor's race, and going all-in on an extreme position to codify child-murder in Wisconsin's state constitution. Right now, state law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks gestation — a position supported by the vast majority of Americans.

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Crowley's proposed amendment would likely make abortion a right at all stages of pregnancy, and we know this because his campaign won't share the details of what would undoubtedly be an extreme policy.

Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley calls for amending the state constitution to offer a right to abortion. Right now, state law bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/NLiKZma3VU — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) October 6, 2026

Here's more:

Democratic candidate for governor David Crowley is pushing for a constitutional amendment that he says would establish a right to abortion access in Wisconsin, potentially opening the door to overturning a state law that limits abortion access to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Crowley, who is the Milwaukee County executive, is proposing the amendment idea to lawmakers in the last month of the election as he seeks to draw a contrast with Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany. Crowley would not answer when asked repeatedly by reporters about whether the proposal would have the effect of overturning the 20-week abortion law, nor did his campaign provide sample language of the amendment he wants lawmakers to send to voters. “We know that this is a critical issue that is affecting women all across the state of Wisconsin, and so I look forward to working with the Legislature as soon as I’m sworn in,” he said at a campaign event in Milwaukee. If elected governor, Crowley would have no role outside of advocacy in turning the proposal into a part of the state constitution. A constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and go to voters before it can be implemented. Governors cannot approve or veto the measures.

Crowley says the issue is about making sure his daughters don't have fewer rights than their grandmother.

As a girl dad x3, I don’t want to see my daughters living in a world where they have fewer rights than their grandmother.



It’s time we enshrine reproductive freedoms in our constitution. pic.twitter.com/bxnbpIQMea — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) October 6, 2026

That's just not true, of course. His daughters have just as many rights; abortion is not one of them and never was. Even the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade couched it as a right to privacy.

Glad to see him completely unmask in the last hours. https://t.co/PoY7QJz7WP — RitaLady (@RealRitaLady) October 7, 2026

Democrats portrayed him as the moderate option to Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong. He's not. He's just as radical, and the mask is absolutely off.

This bill does nothing positive for Democrats. Most people oppose allowing abortion in the third trimester & even a slim majority oppose it being legal in the second trimester per Gallup. Being an abortion absolutist only makes building a working class coalition that much harder. https://t.co/JrcJYViRmr pic.twitter.com/U0MxxsI7jF — Big D Democrat (@BigD_Democrat) August 11, 2026

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The vast majority of Americans oppose abortion in the second and third trimesters. Wisconsin's 20-week abortion ban falls squarely in the middle of the second trimester. David Crowley's push to upend that ban and likely allow abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy is extreme, and voters know it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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