Abdul El-Sayed's Wrote a Book Fantasizing About the 'Final Intifada' Inspired by October 7

Abdul El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, is a far-left radical Islamist professor at the University of Chicago. She's outed the family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, applauded terrorism, hates white people and Jews, and wants to use her power to indoctrinate students.

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She's also daydreaming of a future October 7 terror attack and wrote a fictional novel about it called "Final Intifada."

“It was a mass insurrection”

“Bombing the borders... Molotov cocktails”

“It was the most beautiful day of my life.”



Abdul El-Sayed’s sister, Eman Abdelhadi, imagines a future October 7 in her disturbing fiction novel about the “Final Intifada.”



Putting aside the romanticization… pic.twitter.com/NF1XRM708z — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 15, 2026

"In the novel, each chapter is a fictional oral history interview that takes place in the future. I'm interviewing someone whose last name is Hassan," she said, "and I'm asking them about their participation in the final intifada and the liberation of Palestine."

"And they say, 'It was a mass insurrection that started in the early '30s and ended with the liberation of Palestine in '38,'" Abdelhadi continued, "'In the '20s you had massive boycotts of Israel by individuals, companies, universities, and industries all over the world. The state couldn't afford to keep up the luxuries they gave to working class and middle class Jews because the global economy was faltering.'"

She then talks about the book is about "plotting resistance" including guerrilla operations on the border with Gaza.

Hi @ADL @AJCGlobal @BSQAorg @jfederations @simonwiesenthal:



Are you going to say/do ANYTHING? ⬆️



This wretched, fanatical liar is a taxpayer-funded "professor" at the @UChicago. How many young Americans' minds has she poisoned with her zombie anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas… — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) October 15, 2026

Even one is too many.

i know no military veteran who talks like this about any engagement, ever.



the only time i ever hear this kind of talk is from these psychos. they get such pleasure from torture and murder of civilians.



vote according people — lakesidecabin42 (@DinoFam42) October 15, 2026

Socialism, communism, and Islam have very high body counts.

Abdul El-Sayed’s sister on the October 7th massacre:



“It was the most beautiful day of my life.” pic.twitter.com/eSwg9e1vhb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 16, 2026

She's speaking through a character in her book, but this is true.

The West will regret its parasitic suicidal empathy for generations to come. Arguably, the greatest tragedy to befall Western civilization. Death by a thousand "peaceful" cuts... https://t.co/hvvx01nZp1 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 15, 2026

It will get very ugly.

What about the border between Gaza and EGYPT? Odd that they never mention THAT border… why is that? https://t.co/oVWlaaGGkt — Dean Cain (@Deancain) October 15, 2026

We all know why.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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