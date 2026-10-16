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Abdul El-Sayed's Wrote a Book Fantasizing About the 'Final Intifada' Inspired by October 7

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 4:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed's Wrote a Book Fantasizing About the 'Final Intifada' Inspired by October 7
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Abdul El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, is a far-left radical Islamist professor at the University of Chicago. She's outed the family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, applauded terrorism, hates white people and Jews, and wants to use her power to indoctrinate students.

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She's also daydreaming of a future October 7 terror attack and wrote a fictional novel about it called "Final Intifada."

"In the novel, each chapter is a fictional oral history interview that takes place in the future. I'm interviewing someone whose last name is Hassan," she said, "and I'm asking them about their participation in the final intifada and the liberation of Palestine."

"And they say, 'It was a mass insurrection that started in the early '30s and ended with the liberation of Palestine in '38,'" Abdelhadi continued, "'In the '20s you had massive boycotts of Israel by individuals, companies, universities, and industries all over the world. The state couldn't afford to keep up the luxuries they gave to working class and middle class Jews because the global economy was faltering.'"

She then talks about the book is about "plotting resistance" including guerrilla operations on the border with Gaza.

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Even one is too many.

Socialism, communism, and Islam have very high body counts.

She's speaking through a character in her book, but this is true.

It will get very ugly.

We all know why.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ACADEMIA | ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ISLAM
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