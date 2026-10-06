Relitigating History

What ultimately is the “Free Palestine” movement?

We have the general view that history is in the past, where it should stay. Many books and movies have had as their premise going “back to the future” to change events from the past. But let’s stick with our supposedly linear timeline. We oftentimes say that A led to B, such as the outcome of World War I being the prelude to an even bigger conflagration 20 years later. Barack Obama’s policies and behavior were a major driver for people to vote for Donald Trump and not continue the Democrats' ways with Hillary Clinton.

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But what happens when people are not happy with the way history worked out? We see it daily in the U.S. with those who are furious that Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2024 (and probably in 2020). Impeachments, attempted assassinations, threats of the same (“86 47” from no less than the former head of the supposedly impartial FBI), ignoring his policies, etc. — all of these actions are reflective of Democrats and others who simply refuse to accept that Donald Trump is the legitimate president of the United States and should be considered and treated as such. When mayors and governors specifically say that they will work against ICE, a federal body under the president, they are saying in alternative words that they reject Donald Trump’s convincing election of 2024 and will act as if Kamala Harris had won.

The Free Palestine (FP) movement has nothing to do with actually helping Gazans or other Palestinians. The proof of this statement is that those who march and the countries like Qatar that fund it have zero interest in having Palestinians actually come live with them. Ask some college keffiyeh clowns if they want a couple of Palestinian guys hanging around, and they will make faces showing that they love the Palestinians from afar. The FP movement is simply the latest installment of the story running since 1948 and even before: we do not accept that the Jews won the jump ball when England quit its mandate and it was a fight between the massive Arab armies and the bedraggled Jewish Holocaust survivor forces. The Jews won, and they have been demanding a rematch ever since.

The Arabs, even those who made “peace,” never accepted this outcome. Look at the rhetoric from Jordan and Egypt. They want Israel gone but they made treaties so that Israel does not wipe them off of the map. The Left did not care much for Israel and was heavily populated with Jews. But the Left got bored, and Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood had lots of money and, in the past decades, lots of new Muslim immigrants. The Left — all of those Western folks with all of the blessings of capitalism, many of them made or invented by Jews — found some purpose: let’s relitigate Israel’s very existence. Free Palestine means make the Jews go away. Give the whole nine yards to the local Arabs. Invent a country where it never existed. Every historical document shows the demise of the Ottoman Empire, the nearly 30 years of British mandate rule, and then Israeli victories, with Gaza going to Egypt and the “West Bank” under Jordanian rule.

Why wasn’t there an FP movement between 1948 and 1967? Why didn’t the Western Left and its pseudo-intellectuals demand from Arab despots like King Hussein and President Nasser independence for the “Palestinian Arabs” under their direct rule? Those in the West Bank actually had Jordanian citizenship until it was revoked when those Jooooos took over. There was no FP movement prior to 1967 because, like today, nobody gives a hoot about the Palestinians. They can kill each other, as Hamas does in Gaza, and nobody says a word. But once the Jews took the territories in a lightning victory, the world bought into the Arafat lies about “kibush” — occupation in Hebrew. Some win, some lose, and the winners take the spoils. Ask the Japanese how their islands are doing under 80 years of Russian rule. Where is Free Cyprus from Turkey?

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The FP movement and the PLO were never interested in the lands taken in 1967. No, their starting position and current view is that ALL of Israel is illegal. Their “Free Palestine” chants are very innocuous ways of saying: Let’s kill all of the Jews as Hamas did three years ago. It’s not very polite not to shower, and it’s equally not polite to suggest that all Jews should just die miserable deaths. So, they say something that has no meaning other than every Jew — all 8.5 million of us “between the river and the sea” — should just die so that the Palestinians can have the joint and the Left can move back to trans rights during climate disasters.

Jew hatred has taken many forms. Antisemitism is often called the oldest form of racism. From quotas to expulsions, from removal from proper society to outright mass murder, hatred of Jews has been expressed in many ways for as long as there have been Jews. Nazis and others murdered Jews outright, while others put them into ghettos, forced conversions, or drove them from their lands. The Palestinians know that Israel could destroy Gaza, Ramallah, and Nablus in an afternoon. They don’t try to go head-to-head with the IDF. They rely on local terror and foreign interference. Jews everywhere are considered Israeli agents, and some percentage are accosted, affronted, or physically attacked. A country music star had to put on a Free Palestine shirt — what does country music have to do with suicide bombers? He has no doubt never met a Palestinian, hasn’t given them a penny of his wealth, and wouldn’t put one of their families in his sprawling mansions. It’s Jew hate in the most sterilized form. Did I mention Jews? No, I only want “justice” for those poor Palestinians. Sure, Bozo.

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So whom should the FP crowd blame other than the Jews? Maybe Hitler. Zionists and anti-Zionists alike learned how the countries of the world viewed them with Hitler’s rise to power. The Evian Conference led to no increase in Jewish emigration from Germany, though Hitler at that time would have allowed Jews to leave. My parents left because they had sponsors in Australia and the U.S. What did Jews learn during World War II?

- There are countries that would kill them, like Germany.

- There were countries that would help kill them, like Ukraine.

- There were countries that would gladly turn them over, like France.

- There were countries that would not accept them, like Ireland.

Yes, there were some programs like the Kindertransport to get Jewish children out of hell. There were also righteous individuals like LBJ who quietly made efforts to get as many Jews out of Europe as they could. The FP movement is the continued Arab rejectionism of Jews returning to the land of their forefathers first, through purchase and later through war. It’s like a kid who loses to you in cards and rejects the outcome and demands another round. The FP continues the PLO’s work, which continued Nasser’s work of trying to wipe Israel and the Jews off of the map.

So it’s binary: it’s either Israel or FP. As France is showing us, the West will be destroyed by its playing footsie with FP and its Qatari/Muslim Brotherhood sponsors. They wanted Palestine, and they are getting it on their own territory. The smart move would have been to back Israel, but do Macron, Spain’s Sanchez, and King Charles have anything to do with “smart”? They are dull and infatuated with lefty bromides including “genocide” and “famine.” They paid lip service to the mass murder of Jews three years ago, but they don’t care. God will show them what He thinks of their countries.

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