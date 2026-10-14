California Lost Billions to Homeless Programs. Check Out Where One Nonprofit CEO Is Living Now.

Hawaii is a beautiful state. Lush beaches, sunny warm weather, and great people. It's also an expensive state to live in, so why is the CEO of a Los Angeles homeless nonprofit living in luxury in the Aloha State?

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For the past decade, Carol Adelkoff, the CEO of 1736 Family Crisis Center based in Los Angeles has reportedly been living in Hawaii for at least a decade. She's raked in more than $1.6 million over two years, too, making her the city's highest-paid homeless services exec. The organization also shells out thousands for a swanky Santa Monica apartment near the beach. Adelkoff reportedly uses that for trips to Southern California.

Astonishing new details emerge about LA homeless nonprofit CEO living life of luxury in Hawaii on taxpayers' dime https://t.co/lWoI9pCvXj pic.twitter.com/TjypEwj0iw — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

The organization also leased a BMW for her personal use in Hawaii, where she has lived for at least 10 years despite the nonprofit having no shelters or clients in the state, according to records reviewed by the outlet. The nonprofit’s board signed off on the Santa Monica apartment in 2018, and financial records show the organization was covering the rent the following year. It’s unclear how long the arrangement lasted or whether the nonprofit is still footing the bill, the LA Times reported. The organization’s attorney, Kerry Garvis Wright, defended the apartment expenses in a letter, arguing maintaining a residence was more cost-effective and predictable than repeatedly booking hotel rooms for Adelkoff’s visits. Wright also said the property provided additional security for the CEO, who had concerns about her personal safety. The spending had already sparked alarm among employees years earlier.

Meanwhile, tens of billions of taxpayer dollars earmarked to help combat homelessness in the state have gone missing. Even actor-comedians David Spade and Dana Carvey took Gavin Newsom to task over this, noting he's blocked audits into the state's homeless programs and spending multiple times.

Despite this, Gavin Newsom announced in July another $110 million to create 278 "permanent supportive homes" in Bakersfield, Contra Costa County, Fresno, and Sacramento. That's $395,000 per unit and the homeless crisis in the state gets worse. Nearly 40 percent of Los Angeles' homeless population is not from California, and about six percent aren't even from the United States.

The state's overall homeless population has risen, too. According to the Center Square, California's homeless population is around 187,000 as of March 2026. That's up 60 percent from 2015 and up 24 percent from 2019.

Yet billions have been spent and lost to "combat homelessness."

I got jumped because I once said out loud that there was money to be made in the Homeless Inc graft. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) October 13, 2026

Sure looks like there is.

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We are not shocked. At all.

This is why the feds are trying to dismantle America's homeless industrial complex. https://t.co/l8CtpHWJIn — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 13, 2026

There is no incentive to end homelessness. Not when tens of billions of taxpayer dollars go to these nonprofits. Why would anyone who works for a nonprofit want to help the homeless at the expense of their job?

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