David Spade Slams Gavin Newsom for Blocking Audit of California's Homless Spending

With every passing day, Gavin Newsom's hopes of becoming the next President fade a little more. While that's bad news for Gavin, it's great news for the rest of us. We've all seen what Newsom's "leadership" has wrought in California; we cannot afford or survive those policies on a national scale.

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Even celebrities are criticizing his failed leadership, with actor/comedian David Spade joining Dana Carvey to discuss how Newsom blocked audits into the $20 billion in homeless spending that went missing.

Actor David Spade raising awareness that a bill was introduced in California to audit where the $20+ billion dollars in missing homeless money went, it passed but then Gavin Newsom VETOED the bill to block the investigation



Yes, this really happened. He blocked bills for an… pic.twitter.com/jOZ0PMSlxK — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 7, 2026

"The same broader problem with people paying taxes in California when they're building a $100 billion train to Sacramento/San Francisco area. I don't know if everyone's clamoring for it when you could take $10 billion and probably fix a lot of problems in California," Spade said. "But they keep pushing this ten year thing about the train."

"That's just one of the crazy things. The homeless, they lose $20 billion but they want more money for it. That's why people get tired of paying taxes," he continued. "Well, what are you doing? Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill asking for an audit of where the money for homeless goes. He said not a chance. You're not going to see that."

"Well, I don't think anyone could disagree with this," said host Dana Carvey. "There are states, I don't have them offhand who basically you go to their website and they tell you where all the money's going. Line by line. Maybe it's thousands of pages a year, but you can see where it's going."

"So when he's behind the curtain — don't pay attention to Gavin Newsom —you know, it's a little bit suspect," Carvey added.

"Yeah, it's just frustrating because you go you can't ask for more ... if you're in a household and someone's blowing all the money on and you go what are you spending it on, 'Don't worry about it. Just give us more money.' You go, well, I'd like to see some, something," Spade said. "And if it's fixing the homeless, great, but don't just take it and then be like homelessness has gotten worse."

Welcome to socialism where government has zero 0️⃣ accountability. — A Cathleen (@acathleen5) October 7, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

Funny thing is, bills like these pass 72-0, so the legislature can presumably override his veto, and yet they never do.



Curious. pic.twitter.com/zCXoZ9LHcB — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) October 8, 2026

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So very curious.

We think many people wouldn't have qualms about paying more in taxes if it was solving problem. The issue is, once those problems are solved, the money and the programs that addressed the problems go away. Democrats do not want to end government. They want to expand and grow it to run every facet of our lives.

But it looks like the U.S. Attorney, Bill Essayli, is aware of this and on the case.

Gavin Newsom and Rob Bonta are working extra hard to hide their corrupt spending.



But our great U.S. Attorney @USAttyEssayli is on it.



Stay tuned… https://t.co/2LEOvgSPtO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 8, 2026

We will, in fact, stay tuned.

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