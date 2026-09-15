Here’s How Much the Federal Government Spent on Every Family in Poverty Last Year

A primary difference between Democrats and Republicans is one party’s willingness to firehose money at poverty. More often than not, Democrats bemoan cuts to virtually any program and celebrate every increase in funding without asking the only question that really matters: Did that money ever reach the people who needed it? More often than not, the answer appears to be no, or at least nowhere close to the amount taxpayers are spending. And that helps explain why Republicans oppose so many programs Democrats treat as untouchable.

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According to figures compiled from Office of Management and Budget data, the federal government spent $1.256 trillion in fiscal 2025 on the largest general programs intended to help low-income Americans, including Medicaid, SNAP. ACA tax credits, housing assistance and more. Using the Census Bureau’s official poverty count, that amounts to roughly $35,000 per person in poverty, or an astonishing $181,000 per family.

And yet, if you look around, it does not seem those families received anything remotely resembling $181,000.

In fiscal 2025, the federal government spent $1.256 trillion on the largest general programs to help low-income people.



That comes out to $35,000 in annual expenditures for every person in poverty, or $181,000 per family in poverty. pic.twitter.com/XkClElM2YM — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) September 14, 2026

The figures do two things. First, they make it impossible to argue that America’s social safety net simply lacks funding, as Democrats and progressives so often claim. The federal government is spending enough per family in poverty to make many of those families upper-middle class, at least on paper.

So where is the money going? Into fraud, bureaucracy and the general inefficiency that seems to follow whenever government tries to solve a problem by creating another program.

As Dominic Pino notes, the government cannot even keep a clean count of all its low-income assistance programs, with estimates placing the number at more than 80. Money also flows to people who are not in poverty: roughly one-fifth of the spending goes back to households that funded the programs through their own taxes, rather than to the people the programs were supposedly created to help. Existing benefits keep expanding eligibility, while fraud drains anywhere from several billion to hundreds of billions each year.

Not only is this an argument against endlessly expanding social-safety-net spending; it is an argument for a more aggressive DOGE, with particular emphasis on the “efficiency” part. The federal government is already characterized by staggering inefficiency. When Congress struggles to pass legislation, that can occasionally be a blessing, because it stops lawmakers from creating even more laws nobody asked for. But when that same dysfunction is attached to taxpayer money, it becomes a serious problem.

The question is not whether Washington cares enough about poverty. It obviously does. The question is why we allow the government to do such a terrible job spending the money we already give it. That is the conversation that should occur before any discussion of a tax increase, funding boost or eligibility expansion. How do we make sure the money gets to people who need it? And how do we ensure fraudsters, bureaucrats and those gaming the system get as little of it as humanly possible?

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If Washington could make a serious dent in that waste, taxpayers would keep more of their own money and more assistance could reach those it was actually intended to help.

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