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Abdul El-Sayed Continues His Lies About Being a Physician

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 4:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Continues His Lies About Being a Physician
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed may have a doctorate, but he's not a physician. That's an important professional and legal distinction, and one El-Sayed and his campaign are all too happy to ignore. Numerous times throughout his Senate campaign, El-Sayed has tried relying on his supposed medical background to give him moral and political authority.

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But as we all know: Abdul El-Sayed was never a licensed physician. He's never completed a residency or treated a patient. That's the truth, and yet he continues pretending he's the next Dr. House, as he did in this clip.

"I'm a doctor," El-Sayed said. "I'm the only person up on this stage that's ever had to deliver a diagnosis. And then watch as somebody had to worry about how they were going to pay for it, let alone what the treatment was for that ailment."

This is a lie. All he does is lie.

The closest he's ever come to treating patients was a four-week supervised sub-internship while in medical school. El-Sayed himself said that was "cosplaying doctor" and that his job was to be the "worst doctor on the team." 

He has never delivered a diagnosis to a patient. He's lying in service of his radical Medicare for All agenda.

That's the alternative here.

He's either lying or he practiced medicine without a license.

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He's lying about everything. He's lied about being a doctor. He's lied about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He's lied about his respect for Michigan's Jews. He's lied about allowing private health insurance. He's lied about being an immigrant and about having dual citizenship with Egypt.

Everything he says is a lie.

We do not have non-hack moderators, alas.

He's an absolute fraud and a con man.

We can find no documented evidence he failed his boards, or that he even attempted to take them. But we do know he withdrew his residency application to pursue "public health" and he's never held a medical license in either New York or Michigan.

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In many states, calling yourself a "physician" without a license can violate laws against unauthorized practice or title misuse if it suggests the authorization to practice medicine. In Michigan, the Public Health Code prohibits unlicensed individuals from using titles, words, or phrases "to induce the belief that the person is licensed" to practice a regulated health profession (MCL 333.16261). In New York, Education Law §6522 states that only a person licensed or otherwise authorized under the article "shall practice medicine or use the title ‘physician.’"

It's clear that El-Sayed has broken both of those laws numerous times by attempting to present himself as a practicing physician, and this may be the most glaring example of that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | HEALTHCARE | MICHIGAN
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