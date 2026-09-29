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Abdul El-Sayed Says Congress Needs a Democrat Doctor Like Him. There's Just One Problem, of Course.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 12:15 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Says Congress Needs a Democrat Doctor Like Him. There's Just One Problem, of Course.
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed is not a doctor. He's got the degree, but he's never been licensed to practice medicine, and he's never treated a patient. So he's lying about being a physician, because under Michigan law he's not — and he shouldn't even call himself one. Under Michigan law, that's illegal. Despite this reality, El-Sayed said measles cases in Pennsylvania prove we need him in the Senate.

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Because reasons.

Why? What will El-Sayed do in the Senate? Mandate vaccines, thus undermining "my body, my choice" and parental rights? He certainly won't stop the unfettered illegal immigration of unvaccinated people. That would be racist.

If a Republican were touting himself as a doctor without having a license, the Democrats would be demanding he be arrested and charged under this law.

Stories of the miscarriages and other health complications related to the COVID vaccine — which Democrats tried to mandate for everyone — are now being shared. Trust in doctors and public health officials is at all-time low, and with good reason.

He wants to use the clout to help his campaign.

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Zero. This writer has treated more patients than "Dr. El-Sayed."

A perfect metaphor for his career: ornamental, not functional.

And a lot of the fight over vaccines is targeting Pennsylvania Amish community, which opens up a whole new area of concerns about religious freedom.

That man is Charlie LeDuff, a Detroit-area journalist and TikToker.

"His commercials are running now and his lawn signs are everywhere, but they're thin, like his resume. Paper thin. Let me explain," LeDuff said. "He's not a real doctor. He's a paper doctor. He doesn't have a license. Never had a patient. He can't even give away aspirin off the ambulance."

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"As far as I can tell, he's only had two real jobs in his life," LeDuff continued. "First he stopped here in the city of Detroit, had a quick cup of coffee as the city health director ... And after just 16 months on the job, Abdul got gone ... Couple years later, he gets the top medical gig with Wayne County."

El-Sayed's Republican opponent Mike Rogers noted that El-Sayed's LinkedIn still has him listed as a physician.

That is a lie. He is a total fraud and a con man.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | PARENTAL RIGHTS | VACCINES
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