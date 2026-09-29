Abdul El-Sayed Says Congress Needs a Democrat Doctor Like Him. There's Just One Problem, of Course.

Abdul El-Sayed is not a doctor. He's got the degree, but he's never been licensed to practice medicine, and he's never treated a patient. So he's lying about being a physician, because under Michigan law he's not — and he shouldn't even call himself one. Under Michigan law, that's illegal. Despite this reality, El-Sayed said measles cases in Pennsylvania prove we need him in the Senate.

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Because reasons.

When I say we desperately need a Democratic doctor in the US Senate I mean it. https://t.co/J0Nkf2W7j6 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 28, 2026

Why? What will El-Sayed do in the Senate? Mandate vaccines, thus undermining "my body, my choice" and parental rights? He certainly won't stop the unfettered illegal immigration of unvaccinated people. That would be racist.

If a Republican were touting himself as a doctor without having a license, the Democrats would be demanding he be arrested and charged under this law.

If people still remember what those Democrat doctors did to us during Covid, they would say no to you too! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 29, 2026

Stories of the miscarriages and other health complications related to the COVID vaccine — which Democrats tried to mandate for everyone — are now being shared. Trust in doctors and public health officials is at all-time low, and with good reason.

I mean it. Why are you lying about your resume? pic.twitter.com/4ySaiNVefM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 28, 2026

He wants to use the clout to help his campaign.

How many patients have you treated, “doctor”? https://t.co/DikZ6tfdEU — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 28, 2026

Zero. This writer has treated more patients than "Dr. El-Sayed."

You are not a licensed practicing physician.



You have never completed medical residency, became board certified, held a medical license or practiced.



Those initials next to your name are just ornamental, not functional. https://t.co/Sacbzl4D7p — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 28, 2026

A perfect metaphor for his career: ornamental, not functional.

Supporting forced covid vaccination does not make you a doctor, Abdul. https://t.co/weYHhXx61y — Jack (@jackunheard) September 28, 2026

And a lot of the fight over vaccines is targeting Pennsylvania Amish community, which opens up a whole new area of concerns about religious freedom.

Mohamed Abdul El-Sayed is claiming he's a Dr, he even has it profiled on his X acct, so this TikTok'r decided to fact check him



It turns out to be exactly what you'd expect pic.twitter.com/GOq4jxyVem — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 28, 2026

That man is Charlie LeDuff, a Detroit-area journalist and TikToker.

"His commercials are running now and his lawn signs are everywhere, but they're thin, like his resume. Paper thin. Let me explain," LeDuff said. "He's not a real doctor. He's a paper doctor. He doesn't have a license. Never had a patient. He can't even give away aspirin off the ambulance."

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"As far as I can tell, he's only had two real jobs in his life," LeDuff continued. "First he stopped here in the city of Detroit, had a quick cup of coffee as the city health director ... And after just 16 months on the job, Abdul got gone ... Couple years later, he gets the top medical gig with Wayne County."

El-Sayed's Republican opponent Mike Rogers noted that El-Sayed's LinkedIn still has him listed as a physician.

Fact check: false.



To this day, Abdul is still misrepresenting himself as a physician to voters. He isn’t.



He has no license, no ability to treat patients, and cannot write a prescription. Total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jCDnBda3IU — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 27, 2026

That is a lie. He is a total fraud and a con man.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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