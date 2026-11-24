President Trump’s intervention with the Nvidia board of directors that got Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO has some in the GOP concerned.

One such person registering his angst is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who posted the following to X:

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There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip making company in the world. Congress should really dig into this as a national security issue of enormous proportions and also a significant failure in the federal bureaucracy. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 23, 2026

Gingrich isn’t alone in his desire to see an investigation.

Longtime China hawk Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) also posted on X, warning that the Nvidia-Megaspeed scandal is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access. The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 23, 2026

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) said on X that Huang's reinstatement doesn't "excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress."

Jensen Huang had multiple affairs including with subordinates and an alleged Chinese spy. His own board described his behavior as lacking “candor.” I’ve served on a public company board. His behavior does not support reinstatement. Nvidia’s decision today doesn’t excuse Jensen Huang from testifying before Congress. It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips. I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December. — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) November 23, 2026

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) posted that "Congress should immediately pass the strictest export controls possible," and that he hopes it's not too late.

In a joint statement, Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Rick Crawford (R-AR), and John Moolenaar (R-MI), who are the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Intelligence Committee, and House Select Committee on China, respectively, said: "The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities."

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In addition to Huang, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10 over his department's failure to place Megaspeed on the trade blacklist until Monday.

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