'Trans-Identifying' Man Fatally Stabs Stranger After Being Confronted for Using Women's Bathroom

A Chicago man who identifies as trans is facing first-degree murder charges after he stabbed a stranger 13 times in an attack so violent that the knife broke off in the victim's skull. 32-year-old Kelly Day, who identifies as a woman, reportedly followed the victim after he questioned Day's gender.

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The victim, later identified as 50-year-old Larry Young, was walking away after a confrontation with Day, who then followed Young before the fatal attack.

Another one who had HIS feelings hurt.



Kelly Day, a 32-year-old man who identifies as a transgender woman, is charged with first-degree murder after stabbing a stranger 13 times on a Chicago sidewalk. The knife tip broke off in the victim’s skull.



Prosecutors say Day followed… pic.twitter.com/Fk2dqXbdlB — Girl patriot 🙏 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Girlpatriot1974) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

Kelly Day, 32, was with her partner and 7-year-old stepson when she allegedly launched the brutal assault on 50-year-old Larry Young after being mocked for using a women’s bathroom at McDonald’s earlier that day, the Chicago Tribune reported. Young was not among the separate group of strangers who allegedly insulted Day hours before Wednesday’s deadly stabbing on Chicago’s Far South Side, Assistant State Attorney Sara Grgurovic told the judge during a Saturday hearing at Central Bond Court. However, he reportedly made comments about her gender when he approached her in the street, leading Day to become “extremely angry” and begin arguing with Young, while her partner tried to pull her away, Grgurovic said. Young reportedly pushed Day before walking away toward a nearby gas station across the street, authorities said.

Day was arrested after he went to a hospital for treatment of a cut finger, and police said he claimed to have cut himself while cooking.

🚨 OMG. A transgender in Chicago has been charged with first-degree m*rder after prosecutors say he stabbed a man 13 times because the victim DIRESPECTED HIS GENDER — Daily Mail



CAPITAL PUNISHMENT.



The attack was so violent that the tip of the knife broke off in the victim's… pic.twitter.com/AcjY18VzzA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

But women are expected to tolerate men like Day in our bathrooms, and now the message is clear: if you question a man in your restroom, he will stab you.

Another murder by a trans-identified man.



Kelly Day, a 32-year-old trans-identified male, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Larry Young, 50, on Chicago’s South Side.



Prosecutors say Day followed Young across the street to a gas station and stabbed him 13… — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) October 11, 2026

Of course, the Left will blame the victim for daring to confront Day, who is a man.

Trans violence. Again.



He walked away.



Prosecutors say Kelly Day followed him anyway.



Chicago, Oct. 7. Kelly Day, 32, a biological male who identifies as a woman, is charged with 1st degree murder in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man near a gas station on E. 87th… pic.twitter.com/VPpWDStNg0 — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 12, 2026

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This is yet another example of trans violence. Last week, the FBI nabbed a "trans identifying" American man who helped a "trans identifying" man in Canada carry out the horrific Tumbler Ridge school shooting.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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