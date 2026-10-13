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'Trans-Identifying' Man Fatally Stabs Stranger After Being Confronted for Using Women's Bathroom

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 8:00 AM
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'Trans-Identifying' Man Fatally Stabs Stranger After Being Confronted for Using Women's Bathroom
AP Photo/John Hanna

A Chicago man who identifies as trans is facing first-degree murder charges after he stabbed a stranger 13 times in an attack so violent that the knife broke off in the victim's skull. 32-year-old Kelly Day, who identifies as a woman, reportedly followed the victim after he questioned Day's gender.

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The victim, later identified as 50-year-old Larry Young, was walking away after a confrontation with Day, who then followed Young before the fatal attack.

Here's more:

Kelly Day, 32, was with her partner and 7-year-old stepson when she allegedly launched the brutal assault on 50-year-old Larry Young after being mocked for using a women’s bathroom at McDonald’s earlier that day, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Young was not among the separate group of strangers who allegedly insulted Day hours before Wednesday’s deadly stabbing on Chicago’s Far South Side, Assistant State Attorney Sara Grgurovic told the judge during a Saturday hearing at Central Bond Court.

However, he reportedly made comments about her gender when he approached her in the street, leading Day to become “extremely angry” and begin arguing with Young, while her partner tried to pull her away, Grgurovic said.

Young reportedly pushed Day before walking away toward a nearby gas station across the street, authorities said.

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Day was arrested after he went to a hospital for treatment of a cut finger, and police said he claimed to have cut himself while cooking.

But women are expected to tolerate men like Day in our bathrooms, and now the message is clear: if you question a man in your restroom, he will stab you.

Of course, the Left will blame the victim for daring to confront Day, who is a man.

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This is yet another example of trans violence. Last week, the FBI nabbed a "trans identifying" American man who helped a "trans identifying" man in Canada carry out the horrific Tumbler Ridge school shooting.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | ILLINOIS | TRANSGENDER
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