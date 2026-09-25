Another 'Trans-Identifying' Man Filed Suit for Taxpayer-Funded Treatment, Transfer to Women's Prison

Another "trans-identifying" male has filed a lawsuit demanding the taxpayers foot the bill for his "gender-affirming" care and a transfer to the women's prison. Emmanuel Cancel, 40, was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse in 2011. Two more victims came forward, and in 2015, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. That guilty plea was part of an agreement; prosecutors had originally charged Cancel with 50 counts of child sexual abuse. The victims were two of Cancel's stepchildren and the daughter of a family friend.

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Cancel was sentenced to 60 years, 40 years in prison and 20 years suspended.

In 2016, Cancel began identifying as a woman and changed his name to Emalee Rain Wagoner.

A transgender pedophile is suing the state of Alaska for "gender affirming" surgeries and a transfer to a women's prison.



Emmanuel Cancel, now known as Emalee Rain Wagoner, is serving a 40-year sentence for the horrific sexual abuse of three children.https://t.co/I0J6E7dQkR — REDUXX (@reduxx) September 24, 2026

And, according to reporting by REDUXX, recorded prison conversations between Cancel and his then-fiancé showed Cancel planned to perform self-surgery to either be released from prison or transferred to a women's prison, where Cancel believed he could be with the unnamed fiancé.

Here's more:

“Starting in August 2016, she started to communicate with her then-alleged fiancé that she was contemplating attempting to perform a self-surgery by cutting off her penis and genitals. It appears that the motivation for this was either to be released from prison or to be transferred to a women’s prison.” Counsel for prison officials noted that leading up to his self-harm, Cancel could be heard in a recording with his then-alleged fiancé explicitly stating that his motivation for claiming to identify as a woman was to secure a transfer to a female prison, where he believed he could be together with the unnamed woman. “If things change – and I do [the self-surgery] and get moved over, will you come see me?,” Cancel said. In another recording, Wagoner stated as follows: “[The self-surgery is] the only way I can see us being together otherwise its 22 more years will tear us apart. Six years have already destroyed us. It’s the only way I see it happening… So, if I get [the self-surgery] done, you will come live with me?” Cancel’s now ex-fiancé, who was not an inmate, ended the relationship shortly after he performed a self-inflicted injury to his penis, which is consistently referred to by the court in ongoing proceedings as “her penis.”

The ACLU, of course, is supporting Cancel.

This sadistic monster wants to be locked up with a captive and vulnerable population of women, and the @ACLU is like, How can we help you? pic.twitter.com/DjrmPxJflX — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) September 24, 2026

This is not the first time the ACLU has gone to bat for "trans-identifying" men.

You see, the male transgender pedophile said he is a woman and the word "woman" has been redefined to be inclusive of any man who says he is a woman, therefore he has a civil right to be locked up with women https://t.co/4HTmzsuLI8 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 24, 2026

And those female inmates have no civil rights, apparently.

Alaska is just the latest state to be targeted by trans activists. In Minnesota, Nathan Jones attacked a female inmate after he was transferred to the facility after he identified as a woman; supporters of female inmates in MN read letters from those inmates expressing their concerns about the state's pro-trans policies. In Illinois, John Finnegan was moved to the mother-baby unit of a women's prison because of his "gender identity." Finnegan was a violent felon who murdered his mother and abused her corpse. Female inmates in Massachusetts live "in fear" of the "trans-identifying" male inmates housed with them. Two "transgender" inmates in New Jersey are asking to get married as part of a settlement related to a witchcraft discrimination lawsuit.

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And that's just a handful of them.

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