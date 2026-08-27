New Study Shows What We've Already Known About Left-Wing Violence and Transgender Ideology

I mean, did we need to spend money on a study like this? It’s the least surprising finding, since we’ve long known that smoking causes lung cancer. But there appears to be a link between leftist violence and transgender ideology — those who support transgender rights, like the clowns seen outside WNBA games, are more likely to support political violence. Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the school shootings, and other acts of mayhem — the transgender violence has reached levels of absurdity which don’t get covered by the media for obvious political reasons (via NY Post):

Trump administration-funded researchers and independent collaborators found a startling correlation between proponents of a transgender ideology and left-wing violence, according to a new report obtained by The Post and set to be released Wednesday.

The new study from researchers at Rutgers University, the right-leaning Manhattan Institute and Network Contagion Research Institute found that those normalizing transgender beliefs were more likely to be supportive of political violence.

Respondents were quizzed about six potential targets of political violence for the study: “killing Charlie Kirk, killing Donald Trump, killing Brian Thompson, arson of ICE buildings, damaging wealthy people’s property, and violence against police.”

“These findings suggest that gender ideology is associated with LWA [left-wing authoritarianism] and willingness to justify political violence,” stated the study, which titled “Where the Clinic Meets the Movement: Does Gender Ideology Arm Left-Wing Authoritarian Psychology?”

[…]

Kirk’s case was not the only high-profile act of political violence linked to views on gender ideology. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced an assassination attempt from a suspect who later identified as a transgender woman.

School shootings in Minnesota and Tennessee were also carried out by trans-identifying individuals.

“One of our study’s most interesting and perhaps shocking findings was that accepting gender ideology appeared to augment authoritarian attitudes on support for political violence,” Colin Wright, one of the researchers, told The Post.