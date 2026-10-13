The Guy Behind Philadelphia Schools' History Curriculum Had This to Say About October 7

The Left's stranglehold on our public schools has to be the next big battle we fight in an effort to make America great again. They've stopped using schools as places to teach children reading, writing, and math and instead turned public schools into left-wing indoctrination centers where their politics and ideologies are forced down the throats of future generations.

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In Philadelphia, where only 33 percent of students are proficient in reading and 25 percent proficient in math, employs Ismael Jimenez to oversee the district's social studies curriculum. Instead of teaching students in Philadelphia — the heart of American history — about American history, Jimenez is using his platform to raise up a generation of pro-Hamas, anti-Israel activists instead.

Watch: Ismael Jimenez, the man overseeing Philadelphia's social studies curriculum, says the October 7 Hamas massacre was justified and that students should look at it "that way." pic.twitter.com/gwqYfuZ3OY — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 11, 2026

"When we look at October 7, this didn't happen out of the blue, right?" Jimenez said. "This is generations, right? Of folks who feel like the voice has been denied. You know, if you actually look at what Gazans have been doing or Palestinians in Gaza have been doing, they've been trying to have a right to return march, right? They've had freedom rides, almost. Now, if you create the circumstances correctly in your classroom to have those conversations just on a normal basis, that shouldn't be a controversial issue, right?"

It should, because it's just not true. There is no genocide. Gazans have not been denied their "right to return." Hamas and the Palestinians routinely reject a "two-state" solution.

Savages justifying their savagery, and spreading their hate to new generations of "skulls full of mush." — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) October 12, 2026

That's the entire point of all of this: spreading hate of Israel and Jews.

Of course, this individual should be suspended or fired immediately. Failing to do so would be criminal negligence placing children at risk. — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) October 12, 2026

Philadelphia will do no such thing, alas.

An absolute lunatic.

Hey, you guys remember that lady who pretended to be a public school teacher and got arrested last week after saying insane stuff to kids…? I found another one! https://t.co/im7wbhoTrL — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 12, 2026

We told you about that here. How is what that woman did fundamentally different from what Jimenez is doing?

Kids are being indoctrinated by complete lunatics who don't belong anywhere near the education system. https://t.co/sugD4oXDZk — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2026

Conservatives need to work hard at reclaiming our public schools. It won't be easy and it won't be quick, but it is a necessary step to saving this country.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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