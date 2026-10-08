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Eye-Opening Thread Shows How the Human Rights Campaign Seeks to Radicalize America's Schools

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 6:30 PM
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Eye-Opening Thread Shows How the Human Rights Campaign Seeks to Radicalize America's Schools
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

What happened to "reading, writing, and arithmetic"? There was a time when America's public schools — that literally has one job — focused on teaching those fundamentals to children. But those days are long gone and what we have now is a bloated, expensive, and failing system of government-run indoctrination centers. To appease her political preferences, New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones sent her daughter to one of those failing indoctrination centers. It spent $52,000 a year and Hannah-Jones' daughter couldn't write or do math.

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Instead, thanks to the Left and teachers' union's ideological capture of most public schools, they have infused a radical, left-wing agenda in the classroom, where kids are more likely to learn about Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ activism, Palestine, and other woke garbage. And the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is helping with this brainwashing.

The HRC's "Welcoming Schools" project uses the work of Ibram X. Kendi — the "antiracist" author — as its frame and even recommends Kendi's book.

"Educators gain the confidence, strategies, and skills to support all learners through an anti-bias, anti-racist framework," the slide said. The next slide mentions Kendi's book, "How to Be an Antiracist," as part of its reading list.

Kendi, like many leftists, believes not being racist is insufficient. You must be "antiracist" lest he label you a white supremacist, and that the discrimination of the past — whether real or imagined — justifies future discrimination as a "remedy."

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"I don't think people realize that when they self-identify as 'not racist,' they're essentially identifying in the same way as white supremacists," Kendi said.

The reading list is also full of radical, extreme texts.

It also makes a lot of money, with services costing anywhere from $1,500 to $16,000 — paid for by taxpayers, no doubt.

The "Seal of Excellence" track involves a two-year commitment, all six of the "Welcoming Schools" modules, as well as pre- and post-program assessment and analysis.

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At least 35 schools have received that training. 

All paid for by you.

Wokal Distance compiled a list of some of the schools.

New York, California, Boston. That tracks.

The government is literally using our money to turn our children against us.

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While neglecting to teach children how to read, write, and do math. We suppose the Left assumes their future generation of welfare-dependent socialist activists won't need those skills, anyway.

It's indoctrination, full stop.

And the HRC is making bank off of taxpayers for peddling this garbage.

Simply incredible.

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This is the only solution. Look at Latin America — the Trump administration cut off its aid and the entire region flipped from a left-wing socialist nightmare to right-wing and thriving. We can do the same here.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRITICAL RACE THEORY | EDUCATION | LGBTQ+ | WOKE
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