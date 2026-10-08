Eye-Opening Thread Shows How the Human Rights Campaign Seeks to Radicalize America's Schools

What happened to "reading, writing, and arithmetic"? There was a time when America's public schools — that literally has one job — focused on teaching those fundamentals to children. But those days are long gone and what we have now is a bloated, expensive, and failing system of government-run indoctrination centers. To appease her political preferences, New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones sent her daughter to one of those failing indoctrination centers. It spent $52,000 a year and Hannah-Jones' daughter couldn't write or do math.

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Instead, thanks to the Left and teachers' union's ideological capture of most public schools, they have infused a radical, left-wing agenda in the classroom, where kids are more likely to learn about Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ activism, Palestine, and other woke garbage. And the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is helping with this brainwashing.

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The Human Rights Campaign is running a program that uses government funding to embed radical leftist political ideology in public schools.



The project is called "welcoming schools," and the whole point is to indoctrinate students into woke ideology.



let's talk about it.🧵 pic.twitter.com/noBOWGOrsh — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

The HRC's "Welcoming Schools" project uses the work of Ibram X. Kendi — the "antiracist" author — as its frame and even recommends Kendi's book.

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The first thing you need to know, is that the "welcoming schools" program adopts full throttle the identity politics frame of Ibram X Kendi. The program explicitly suggests the use of Kendi's book, and adopts his framing of "anti-racism." pic.twitter.com/3APo4qdHzV — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

"Educators gain the confidence, strategies, and skills to support all learners through an anti-bias, anti-racist framework," the slide said. The next slide mentions Kendi's book, "How to Be an Antiracist," as part of its reading list.

Kendi, like many leftists, believes not being racist is insufficient. You must be "antiracist" lest he label you a white supremacist, and that the discrimination of the past — whether real or imagined — justifies future discrimination as a "remedy."

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Remember according to Kendi, it is not enough to not be racist, you must be "anti-racist." he thinks merely being not racist is the equivalent of being a white supremacist. Additionally, Kendi thinks that the remedy to past discrimination is future discrimination. pic.twitter.com/edwoGesNVg — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

"I don't think people realize that when they self-identify as 'not racist,' they're essentially identifying in the same way as white supremacists," Kendi said.

The reading list is also full of radical, extreme texts.

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The suggested reading list for the program is almost entirely comprised of the most extreme ideological writing that emerged during "the great awokening" back in 2020. It's all about racism, unconscious bias, being non-binary, and other works related to woke identity politics pic.twitter.com/XPmKmoOo1l — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

It also makes a lot of money, with services costing anywhere from $1,500 to $16,000 — paid for by taxpayers, no doubt.

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The welcoming school program has a menu of options for schools which cost anywhere from $1500 - $16,000.



The most intensive of these is the "Seal of Excellence Training, which is priced at $16,000. (Although they claim to do claim costs can vary based on circumstances) pic.twitter.com/8CxeIy3Ldc — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

The "Seal of Excellence" track involves a two-year commitment, all six of the "Welcoming Schools" modules, as well as pre- and post-program assessment and analysis.

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At least 35 schools have received that training.

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According to reporting from the Amherst Bulletin, There are 35 schools that have received the Seal of Excellence Training. If they got the advertised $16000 price tag that's $560,000 of revenue paid into this program by schools, many of them public.



That's tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/L3YFHXsoGu — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

All paid for by you.

Wokal Distance compiled a list of some of the schools.

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Here is a list of the public schools which I have been able to determine have received the HRC Seal of Excellence (and thus will have almost certainly used public funds to pay the HRC for their services): pic.twitter.com/YPcsm3KYJ1 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

New York, California, Boston. That tracks.

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That's not the only way government money makes it's way into the HRC welcoming schools program.



For example: there was an $8,000 grant given by the "Strategic Planning Initiative for Families and Youth" coalition (also called SPIFFY) to fund HRC training in Amherst. SPIFFY… pic.twitter.com/8KPuChGRGr — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

The government is literally using our money to turn our children against us.

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When that training and funding was confirmed, it was announced that the first training session would be on intersectionality: and concept from Critical Race Theory developed by Kimberlee Crenshaw.



They are injecting woke ideology being into public schools pic.twitter.com/VxIpDIbgXi — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

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While neglecting to teach children how to read, write, and do math. We suppose the Left assumes their future generation of welfare-dependent socialist activists won't need those skills, anyway.

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And keep in mind that according to the welcoming schools curriculum, the goal is to "Support student using an anti-racist, anti-bias framework."



This isn't liberal neutrality, it is an explictly leftist ideological framework. pic.twitter.com/HXhXK6A1Gp — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

It's indoctrination, full stop.

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The publicly available tax information from the Human Rights Commission says they get$557,842 of their funding from government grants. It is not clear whether this is federal, state, or local money because HRC doesn't tell us that.



We are also not told how much of this money… pic.twitter.com/zFApQRol8G — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

And the HRC is making bank off of taxpayers for peddling this garbage.

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What you can see here is that public tax dollars are being used to directly fund the HRC by purchasing products which are available through what the HRC calls their "fee for service" model. pic.twitter.com/juTZmyY0cY — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

Simply incredible.

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If we want to restore sanity to public institutions in the west is to defund the left; and that means cutting off their access to public money.



The HRC is being funded by public money used to purchase services on a pay for service model.



That money needs to be cut off



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 6, 2026

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This is the only solution. Look at Latin America — the Trump administration cut off its aid and the entire region flipped from a left-wing socialist nightmare to right-wing and thriving. We can do the same here.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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