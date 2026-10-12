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He Was Involved With the Somali Gang Shooting at a MN Football Game. Guess What a Judge Just Did.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 3:00 PM
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He Was Involved With the Somali Gang Shooting at a MN Football Game. Guess What a Judge Just Did.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The young Somali man accused of shooting two people outside of a Minnesota high school football game went before a judge late last week. You'll not be surprised to learn that the Hennepin County judge who presided over the hearing didn't take the crime seriously, giving the suspect — Adam Abdihakeem Adam — just $10,000 in bond. Adam is now walking free again despite his role in the violent crime.

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Here's more (emphasis added):

The man accused of shooting two people at the Eden Prairie Homecoming game is out of jail after posting bond, Hennepin County records show.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, is charged with assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon. He is set to appear in Hennepin County Court on Monday afternoon. 

The Hennepin County Jail roster shows Adam posted a $100,000 bond, or a cash bond of $10,000. Cash bail is typically 10% of whatever amount the court sets.

He was released just after 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9

He's due back in court today at 1:30 PM Central Time.

The Somali mayor of St. Louis Park, Nadia Mohamed, wants to ban guns. Meanwhile, other members of the Somali community blamed American culture and a lack of welfare support for "hardworking" Somalis for the violence (85 percent of Minnesota's Somali community are already on some form of welfare).

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But it gets worse. The judge released Adam with a no-condition bail.

You can't make this up.

Deport them all.

The Hennepin County justice system is a joke, and a racist one at that.

Democrats call this "equity," of course.

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We don't have a justice system. We have a criminal coddling system.

It's always Minnesota.

Almost like they want more gang shootings at schools so they can continue attacking our Constitutional rights and chip away at the foundations of this nation. But we're sure that's just a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | JUDGES | MINNESOTA | RIOTS
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