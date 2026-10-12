He Was Involved With the Somali Gang Shooting at a MN Football Game. Guess What a Judge Just Did.

The young Somali man accused of shooting two people outside of a Minnesota high school football game went before a judge late last week. You'll not be surprised to learn that the Hennepin County judge who presided over the hearing didn't take the crime seriously, giving the suspect — Adam Abdihakeem Adam — just $10,000 in bond. Adam is now walking free again despite his role in the violent crime.

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The man accused of shooting two people at the Eden Prairie Homecoming game is out of jail after posting bond, Hennepin County records show. https://t.co/7qwulJ6WPJ — FOX 9 (@FOX9) October 11, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

The man accused of shooting two people at the Eden Prairie Homecoming game is out of jail after posting bond, Hennepin County records show. Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, is charged with assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon. He is set to appear in Hennepin County Court on Monday afternoon. The Hennepin County Jail roster shows Adam posted a $100,000 bond, or a cash bond of $10,000. Cash bail is typically 10% of whatever amount the court sets. He was released just after 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9

He's due back in court today at 1:30 PM Central Time.

I think if you shoot two people you probably shouldn't be out of jail, but I'm not a Democrat so I don't know how their stance on gun violence at school events actually works. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 12, 2026

The Somali mayor of St. Louis Park, Nadia Mohamed, wants to ban guns. Meanwhile, other members of the Somali community blamed American culture and a lack of welfare support for "hardworking" Somalis for the violence (85 percent of Minnesota's Somali community are already on some form of welfare).

But it gets worse. The judge released Adam with a no-condition bail.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam was arrested for shooting up a Minnesota suburban high school football game. Police believe the shooting to be connected to rival Somali gangs.



A Radical Left judge immediately granted him a no-condition bail. https://t.co/wAN5AvZULa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

You can't make this up.

We need common sense criminal control. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 12, 2026

Deport them all.

Now look up what conditions are typically set for white men for less severe crimes in Hennepin County. — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) October 12, 2026

The Hennepin County justice system is a joke, and a racist one at that.

Next time I shoot up a suburban high school football game, I don’t want any special treatment. I just want to be treated like a Somali gangbanger named Adam Abduhakeem Adam. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) October 12, 2026

Democrats call this "equity," of course.

When judges are letting mass shooters out of jail the same day, it’s time to reevaluate the entire justice system. https://t.co/EgM86kcYjb — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) October 12, 2026

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We don't have a justice system. We have a criminal coddling system.

It's always Minnesota.

No condition bail for shooting at a school.



Democrat Values on full display. https://t.co/yeQZrkntwk — Desi H-1Bhenchods (@desitechsuppoat) October 11, 2026

Almost like they want more gang shootings at schools so they can continue attacking our Constitutional rights and chip away at the foundations of this nation. But we're sure that's just a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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