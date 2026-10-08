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Minnesota's Somali Community Blames American Culture for Somali Gang Violence

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 12:30 PM
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Minnesota's Somali Community Blames American Culture for Somali Gang Violence
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They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who kills his parents then asks the court for mercy because he's an orphan. We can add a new definition to that word now: a Somali who comes to America to and blames our culture for their gang violence. There has been a wave of Somali gang violence in Minnesota, and in one county it's so bad the sheriff created a special task force to deal with it.

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But instead of addressing the Somali gang violence, the Somali community is blaming American culture and education. That tracks.

"We strongly condemn gun violence and youth violence," he said. "We recognize that Somali-American youth were involved, and those responsible must be held accountable. But those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities. This is not simply a Somali problem."

If American culture is so bad, leave. It's that simple.

Deport them all.

Street gangs are the norm in Somalia.

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And Democrats want this to be the norm here.

It's always America's fault.

Don't fall for it. Pointing out this violence is not racist. It's fact.

That is the least surprising thing about this.

The government will literally pay them to do this.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MINNESOTA
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