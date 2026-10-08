Minnesota's Somali Community Blames American Culture for Somali Gang Violence

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who kills his parents then asks the court for mercy because he's an orphan. We can add a new definition to that word now: a Somali who comes to America to and blames our culture for their gang violence. There has been a wave of Somali gang violence in Minnesota, and in one county it's so bad the sheriff created a special task force to deal with it.

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But instead of addressing the Somali gang violence, the Somali community is blaming American culture and education. That tracks.

Somali leader blames American culture and education for the Somali violence problem consuming Minnesota



It takes real talent to be this shameless pic.twitter.com/F81sc4Emk7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 8, 2026

"We strongly condemn gun violence and youth violence," he said. "We recognize that Somali-American youth were involved, and those responsible must be held accountable. But those are also American youth, born and raised all here, educated here, and grew up in our communities. This is not simply a Somali problem."

If American culture is so bad, leave. It's that simple.

They call themselves "Somali" when they're behind closed doors and "American" when they're publicly arrested.



You don't get to magicly choose to be an American. It's time to send them all back home. pic.twitter.com/2HzmtPEvwA — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) October 8, 2026

Deport them all.

He's right, it's not safe here, they should all go back to Somalia. — Worst_Episode_Eva ☕ (@WorstEpisodeEva) October 8, 2026

Street gangs are the norm in Somalia.

Somalia has criminal street gangs. In Mogadishu, youth gangs commonly called Ciyaal Weero commit robberies, assaults, and looting, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum. The term describes youth gangs collectively, rather than one single organization. — James Harris (@RealJamesHarris) October 8, 2026

And Democrats want this to be the norm here.

>it’s your fault we are violent savages



Lmao https://t.co/oAblfAo2Xq — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) October 8, 2026

It's always America's fault.

This is how the fraud was able to balloon to $9B+, by the way.



When whistleblowers came forward to expose rampant Somali fraud, they faced retaliation and were labeled racists.



The same thing is happening again with Somali gang violence. https://t.co/gUV4dOhPmW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 8, 2026

Don't fall for it. Pointing out this violence is not racist. It's fact.

.@MaineWireJon held a forum on youth gun violence in Lewiston a few months ago.



The Somali community boycotted the event... https://t.co/fltGmfX3JF — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 8, 2026

That is the least surprising thing about this.

Then they should group themselves up and self deport



Problem solved https://t.co/z7BzuB211g — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) October 8, 2026

The government will literally pay them to do this.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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