Zohran Mamdani Latest Snubs Shows How He Really Feels About City's Italian Community

We all know that Zohran Mamdani has a lot of disdain for non-Muslim, non-criminal New Yorkers. He omitted several ethnic groups, including Italians, from the city's cultural map and he made a point to stick a finger in the eye of New York's Jews on October 7 by having dinner at a Palestinian restaurant.

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October is also Italian Heritage Month, and Mamdani issued a statement that won him no friends, either. Why? Because the Italian-American he names, Vito Marcantonio, was a communist.

Happy Italian Heritage Month, New York.



Here’s continuing to fight for Vito Marcantonio’s vision of a government that works for all working people. pic.twitter.com/9mlQN7mAZR — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 10, 2026

"At the turn of the 20th century, thousands of Italians left their homes in towns and villages across Italy and journeyed to New York City," Mamdani said. "They came with hopes, dreams, and a belief in the promise of our nation."

"Italian immigrants formed some of the city's earliest mutual aid societies, force to rely on each other for a social safety net that government had yet to create," he continued. "This organizing was born in many ways in East Harlem, at the time a deeply impoverished neighborhood of nearly 100,000 Italian New Yorkers. One of them was Vito Marcantonio, a protege of Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, himself the son of a poor Italian immigrant."

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino slammed Mamdani for this.

Of course he name drops an obscure Italian-American communist who was against America's participation in World War 2 and was investigated by the FBI for his ties to the international communist party.



Of all the great men and women of Italian descent who've contributed to New… https://t.co/rbxdaewJek — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 10, 2026

Here's some of her post:

Of all the great men and women of Italian descent who've contributed to New York City and the United States, this is the idiot he picks.He is physically incapable of being anything other than a loathsome propagandist for communism. As the most prominent Italian-American in city government, please allow me to formally disinvite you from ever mentioning Italian heritage ever again. And yes, we Italians came here to work, create businesses, dig the subways, build the buildings -- and it was indeed a struggle. A struggle a rich kid like Zohran could never know. But we didn't ask for any handouts. There was no welfare, millions of us came here knowing there was only ourselves, our work, and our community -- and we thrived. We wanted to become Americans, and our people were proud to learn the language and wave the American flag. ... Quite the opposite of the current immigrant situation championed by people like Zohran, where we invite lazy and entitled foreigners to loot the treasury without asking anything in return, as they resentfully fly the flags of their own nations -- and could never be counted on to defend America.

The difference is obvious and startling.

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Mamdani is also skipping the Columbus Day Parade, another snub to the Italian Community.

Mamdani to skip Manhattan Columbus parade in latest snub to NYC Italian community https://t.co/R4KDlSukQ4 — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2026

Italian-American civil leaders say this is another example of Mamdani ignoring and downplaying the contributions of Italian-American to New York and the United States, according to The New York Post.

“He’s disrespectful to the Italian-American community and not coming to the Columbus Day parade confirms it,” said Angelo Vivolo, chairman of the Columbus Heritage Coalition representing more than 50 Italian-American organizations.

“We know he hates Columbus. But the parade celebrates the rich culture and heritage of Italian-Americans.”

First, City Hall hijacks ethnic history month to celebrate a Cold War Marxist, and now the executive boycots a historic cultural procession altogether. Progressive governance has completely abandoned traditional civic unity in favor of alienating foundational communities. https://t.co/FT1HqhIiNX — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 12, 2026

The destruction is the point. The erasure of Italian-American contributions is the point. When you erase our history, you can rebuild America in the vision of the socialist utopia they want. That's Mamdani's end-game here. He's not a mayor for all New Yorkers; he's a mayor for the progressive socialists, the antisemites, and the Muslims. The rest of us are just there to be robbed of our tax dollars.

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Mamdani when he has to do anything involving Italians. https://t.co/PUPLxmBNlO pic.twitter.com/byjNyl5nS1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2026

Where's the lie?

Mamdani hates us all, and we should know that.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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